Emily Martz, Saranac Lake resident and economic developer, announces her campaign for the New York’s 21st Congressional District

“I’m running for Congress because I have a long career in economic development, which means I know how to help businesses and communities get the resources they need to create family-sustaining jobs,” Emily Martz said. “The North Country is a wonderful place to live. Like most of us, I was raised to be compassionate and to work hard, to earn what I need and to help others along the way. So, I will take my economic development expertise to Washington to help our region create good paying jobs, to create sustainable development that works with our environment instead of against it, and to make sure everyone has access to affordable quality healthcare.

“Our current representative has forgotten about us. We gave her a chance, but she’s clearly focused large corporations and millionaires. She voted to reduce our access to healthcare and at the same time voted for tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans. Though she represents a region whose economy and way of life are dependent upon our clean lakes and soil, she voted to allow mining companies to dump their waste into streams and to make it easier to burn the fuels that create acid rain.

“I’m running for Congress because I have the economic development skills we need to set this region ona better path. A path to create family-sustaining jobs that can keep our kids here, to protect our water and soil, and to make sure everyone has access to affordable, quality healthcare.”

After a long career in the financial services industry and as a college professor at the University of Delaware and Paul Smith’s College, Martz brought her talents to the Adirondack North Country Association, an economic development organization that develops local economies across the North Country. Through her work as ANCA’s deputy director, Martz has brought business owners, farmers, elected officials and other community leaders together to find innovative ways to fulfill the region’s needs and opportunities.

From helping families build their financial security to forging relationships with students and

understanding the challenges they face, Emily is passionate about listening to people’s stories and helping them achieve their goals. She knows a successful leader is one who listens to and learns from their community and works to identify and meet common needs and opportunities that help everyone succeed. She will use these skills to be the leader that the North Country needs.

