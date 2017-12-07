Nascentia Health announces new employees

Nascentia Health, a local leader in home healthcare services, is pleased to announce the addition of the following individuals to our dedicated team of healthcare professionals.

Certified Home Health Agency (CHHA)

Tammy Brown, Registered Nurse; Tara Collins, Accounts Payable Specialist; Frank Crudele, Accounts Receivable Specialist; Victoria Dooley, Physical Therapist; Heather Dumas, Physical Therapist; Kyle Howatt, Data Analyst; Kathleen Huber, Registered Nurse; Diana Hughes, Home Care Coordinator; Christina Maher, Registered Nurse; Jason Maselli, Customer Service Center Coordinator; Kristine McIlwain, Physical Therapist; Elliot Misztal, Fleet Manager/Financial Analyst; Joseph Parkhurst, IT Support Specialist; Jessica Putnam-Jayson, Home Care Coordinator; Kristin Smith, Home Care Coordinator; Sheri Underwood, Registered Nurse; Angelica Woolson, Scheduling Coodinator; and Lorey Zaman, Compliance Coordinator.

Licensed Home Care Service Agency (LHCSA)

Candace Battelle, Home Health Aide; Ashley Bivins, Home Health Aide; Desiree Castiglia, Home Health Aide; Ellington Curtis, Home Health Aide; Jamal Dumerville, Home Health Aide; Sarah Fielder, Home Health Aide; Troy Gaddis, Home Health Aide; Haley Gardino, Home Health Aide; Eleanor Greenfield, Registered Nurse; Shantarae Hill, Home Health Aide; Brenda Hines, Home Health Aide; Cyndy MacDonald, Home Health Aide; Jenna Masello, Home Health Aide; Karen Montreal, Home Health Aide; Praemoe Phobya, Home Health Aide; Caleb Stahl, Home Health Aide; Carol Virgo, Home Health Aide; and Di’Onna Williams, Home Health Aide.

Managed Long-Term Care Program (MLTC)

Brian Bewley, Member Services Representative; Elissa Brown, Care Manager; Georgia Buszak, Billing & Health Claims Specialist; Rebekah Chrysler, Care Manager; Jennifer Darling, Care Manager; Rebecca Davis, Utilization Review Coordinator; Kimberly Garrow, Care Manager; Maria Herold, Care Manager; Kasey Malakie, Billing & Health Claims Specialist; Alison Manderson, Care Manager; Gavin Meyer, Driver; Peggy Munn, Care Manager; Kathy Patterson, Care Manager; Candis Rist, Care Manager; Jennifer Rivers, Care Manager; and Christine Wallace, Regional Program Director, Western New York.

“Each of these individuals brings a unique set of skills and talents essential to the continuing success of our system,” said President and CEO Kate Rolf. “We are honored to welcome them to the Nascentia Health team.”

About Nascentia Health: Nascentia Health was born of the unification of VNA Homecare, VNA Homecare Options, Home Aides of Central New York and all their respective affiliated organizations and foundations. As a healthcare system without walls, Nascentia is an innovator in the concept of home healthcare, focusing on the patient as a whole and leveraging leading-edge care approaches and technologies to improve outcomes and quality of life. Specialties include: in-home nursing and medical services; home health aides and elder care; complete cross-continuum care management; community health and wellness programs; transportation, equipment and innovative care technologies; chronic disease management; and managed long-term care. The system’s catchment area spans 48 counties across Central and Upstate New York.

