Help celebrate 100th birthday

Linda Kendall of Chittenango has shared her Aunt Marion will turn 100 on Christmas Eve. She would like to help her celebrate by having her receive 100 cards and letters for her birthday.

Kendall is asking people to please send Aunt Marion a card

“It doesn’t need to be a birthday card, a note card or anything lying around the house is fine,” Kendall said. “She loves receiving and reading mail.”

Because she lives alone, the Courier will collect the cards and Kendall will get them to her aunt.

If you’d like to be a part of this Christmas Eve centennial event, email your card to Aunt Marion, c/o Madison County Courier, P.O. Box 3, Wampsville, NY 13163.

