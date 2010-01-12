Caption: The Stone Morse house was started by Joseph Morse in 1802. On Joseph
Loss of Historic Stone House in Eaton Tragic
A tragic loss indeed. This
was a beautiful historic building.
Is there enough left of the “Stone” House, so that it might be restored at some future date??
Walter and Josephine Mott are my paternal grandparents. I spent every summer of my childhood in this house. Our entire family feels this loss as one akin to losing a family member. The current owners of Stone House, Mark and Rick, have been very gracious and welcoming to family members and our family offers our thoughts and prayers to them both.
I am the number 5 grandchild of Walter and Josephine Mott. My father is thier second son, John. I grew up in Eaton until I was in about third grade. My grandparents and Stone House were a very important part of my life, and remain so. I have not been to Stone House since Mimi left but my sisters have. Stone House is, and will continue to be, a treasure in all our hearts. We all weep collectively for its loss. I certainly hope it is not a “loss” but a new beginning for the old girl.
This is a great loss for the community of Eaton. Mark and Rick did wonderful things for the house. My sympathy to both of them.
My name is Ken Parker, I have worked in the construction business for over twenty seven years. Today, I worked on Morse House in Eaton. I was blown away by the sheer beauty of the property and structure itself. For the last fifteen years, I have built many magnificent homes but today was faced with a profound example of true Victorian elegance. This Historical Landmark is a very palpable work of art that can be restored to Her former glory. The damage sustained in the fire is very salvagable due to the fact the fire was contained to one area of the home. Having just left this home I am profoundly aware of the significance of this property. It truly is an integral part of Madison County history.
Thank you for the comment, Ken. It gives those of us who love Stone House, some hope that she will rise again.
Perhaps Mary Messere can find the details about this, but this isn’t the first major fire Stone House has endured. There was one in the late 1970’s in the “new wing.” But there was another one back, I believe, around the 1840’s or ’50’s in the old house that was very devastating.
I am the former wife of John Mott and daughters Mary Jo and Gini Briggs. As a young mother I lived in Eaton and did a lot of work on the house when Walter and Josaphine first started restoring it to become their retirement home. I was there after the fire in the late 70’s and the rebuilding of the wing. That house holds so many great memories for all of the family and after my daughters visited there and brought back pictures I was so happy to see it such a lovely home again. I hope it will soon be restored to her deserved beauty once again. My heart and best wishes go out to the owners.
i amthe middle son of walter and josephine mott. we grewup in and sround the stone house and workeda lot onit thru the years. my girls and the other grandchildrn have a lot of fun memores of the going on in the house. i lived in eaton from 1959 until 1868 when we moved to whitney point, ny . i hate to see rick and mark have to go thru the rebuilding process that will hae to be done to restore the house. thnkyou and goodluck.!!
ps our girls are susan e. mott-mary jo mott fundock and virginia ann briggs. mary jo was born in binghamton ny and susan and virginia were born in hamilton ny
It sounds from Ken Parker’s account that the house is salvagable. If so, this is great news for Mark and Rick, and for all who love historical houses in our area. I have not been able to find an account of the fire, its cause, or what was damaged. Is there such an account?
Such a tragedy for the history of the community of Eaton, New York.
Joseph Morse and Eunice Bigelow Morse were my gr gr gr grandparents and I was fortunate to be able to visit Stone House years ago. I remember seeing in it the first shower in that part of New York which Joseph Morse had purchased in Europe. The attic contained the original twisted brick chimney which I believe was part of the first major remodel of the home. The fireplace stone contained small photographs of Morse ancestors. The gardens were spectacular. The carriage house had been burned down prior to my visit.
Would someone be able to direct us to a local resource who might explain what the fire officials believe could be the cause of the fire? Was anyone injured in the fire?
My gr gr grandfather Doctor James Pratt’s historic home in Eaton also had a fire not too many years ago. That home as well as our Morse Family Stone House in Eaton were both New York State Historical Landmarks.
You may contact us by email at princesskaren@sbcglobal.net or FAX 707.763-3823 or voice 707.763.8649
I am so sad for the people of Eaton and all of Madison County that you have suffered another loss by fire in your community.
Sincerely,
Karen Chambliss-Abraham
of Petaluma, California
In response to some of your questions, about the cause of the fire, the fire investigators made the determination as I worked on the home, Thursday January 14, 2010. I don,t know of any written account of the fire. I will inquire, with the fire investigators and adjusters, to see what information can be shared at this time. The occupants of the home got out safely.
Will is be possible for Mark and Rick to have the Stone House rebuilt?
Thank you Kenneth Parker for responding to my questions. Did the fire begin in the kitchen area? I can’t find a way to contact Mark and Rick now. Please give them my condolences on this tragedy and best wishes for a successful restoration. Karen Chambliss-Abraham
I am a stranger to the owners but have travelled past the Morse home once a year for the past 5 or 6 years. Each time it’s beauty and stateliness leaves me simply in awe. I marvel at the love and respect it’s owners demonstrate in it’s care. This year, as I drove past I was acutely aware that something was very, very wrong. On my return trip I turned into the drive hoping to learn what might have happened and much to my horror saw the fire damage. I can;t begin to express the sadness and sense of profound loss I felt. I do hope that the house can be restored and extend my sincere sympathy to the owners.
It has been a year since the fire . Does anyone have information on the restoration of the house, or if it will be restored?
Does anyone have information on Mark and Rick. They have always been so warm and welcoming to our family when we have visited.
I live next door to the Stone House in Eaton, and have for the past five years. I purchased my home from my grandmother, who was there for over 40 years. I am sad to say that there is no restoration taking place at the Stone House. It sits as it did after the fire in January, 2010. It is in a very sad state of disrepair. I hope that someone will see the beauty behind the boarded up windows and overgrown landscaping and will bring the property back to life some day. It truly is a significant loss to this area.
I visited Stone House last year and was immediately devistated that she was open to the elements from many windows and the roof.
Is there any way to find out if this house will be auctioned, or foreclosed on.
Some of my family members are interested in finding out if there is a way to protect her from further damage, or to begin restoration if possible.
I do work for the banks. I was at this house today (8/7/14) I can let you know the bank is starting to send crews to this house. It is doubtful they will sink the money into restoring this house although they have us cleaning the debris out. The first 2 floors are boarded up.
I am interested in restoring the house. Who currently owns this property?
The house is listed in one of the Madison county real estate companies. When some of my family members looked into buying it , they found that there are a ton of back taxes and leins for past contractors out on the house. That house holds special meaning to us all, but none of us were able to invest the money required to stop further distraction. To be able to restore it was way beyond reach. I do hope someone will be able to close it up from further damage. My wildest dream is that someone will be able to fully restore her.
That should read ” further destruction”
I am heartened to see that this comment thread is still alive, but this entire situation is a horrible tragedy!
Rick and Mark are my uncles (My mother is Rick’s younger sister) and my fondest childhood memories are holiday’s with Rick and Mark at Stone House. We spent many Thanksgiving’s and July 4th’s enjoying their company and the beauty of Stone House. The house and grounds were alive with history, life and energy. The place was Rick and Mark’s pride and joy and although it sounds odd their relationship with it was like a parent to a child.
What has happened to them since this tragedy has been, if possible, more tragic. I won’t claim to be an expert or know all of the details, but I thought I could add some additional information.
The pocessions in the house were just as valuable as the property itself. I could give details of some of the incredible collections they had lovingly kept, but it’s almost unbelievable. They also carried insurance on both the house and its contents. I believe they were working towards converting a portion of the house into a bed and breakfast.
Since the fire Rick and Mark have done everything they could to work with the insurance companies to recover and rebuild. I have heard some of the stories and the insurance companies have gone to incredible lengths to drag out the process and delay paying claims that they are obligated to pay. My understanding is that these cases remain open to this day. I have heard that lawyers from the insurance providers went so far as to accuse Rick and Mark of starting the fire themselves (which is insane to anyone who knew them). They were subjected to overly invasive questioning which included lie detectors. Their lives have changed substantially for the worse since this fire and there is no doubt that the fire devastated both the house and their lives. The actions of the insurance companies involved has been reprehensible and is the sole reason that Stone House sits in the state that it does.
There is still hope that someday the insurance companies will run out of excuses and be forced to fulfill their obligations. Our hope is that if that happens my uncles can gain some closure and the Stone House can be restored to its former glory. There is no doubt that my uncles Rick and Mark have suffered enough!
I have been driving by this beautiful home and can see it restored in my mind. Hoping everyday to see a for sale sign. I would jump on it in a second! The historical significance is great and I would look forward to working with the historical society to make sure everything is perfect.
I hope that Mark and Rick are well and maybe someone that they are close to can relay the best wishes. They were wonderful to my son when he was a teenager and employed him to take care of the farm animals while they were traveling.
I will continue to drive by when in the area and dream of days gone by.
My parents used to rent out the Pratt house, and the fire arose from an accident with the tenant. We still own the property, and the farm across the street from the stone house.
Not to accuse the owners, but there is evidence and motive as to burn down the house and collect the insurance money. Many eye witness accounts say they saw many of the antiques being moved out a couple months prior to the fire. The owners were also in debt for quite a hefty amount.
Wyatt,
There is ZERO evidence and even less motive from the owners (Rick and Mark)! They loved that place as much as life itself and its loss devastated them and changed their lives forever. Your insinuation is beyond irresponsible. The “eye witness” comment is baseless and I have no idea how you think you know anything about their financial position at or before the time of the fire.
Rick and Mark have clearly struggled since the time of the fire and to claim that they benefited as part of this is laughable to anyone who know these men!
You can say my comment was baseless, but that is because I would prefer not to explain my knowledge of the situation in public like this. You appear to be biased as they are a part of your family and you obviously seem to respect them as you are defending them. Say what you like and try to discredit me, but if the insurance company had no motive and absolutely no evidence then it would be very difficult to fight the case.
Wyatt,
I have no interest in discrediting you, but yours was a somewhat incendiary comment on a message board mainly expressing hope and support for the resurrection of a great property and (for the most part) it’s owners. I’m certainly biased as I spent time there when I was younger. I saw Rick and Mark interact with it and witnessed the pride they had for it. I also know of some of their struggles since the fire. You’re also clearly biased as you felt the need to site your own family history and interject in the manner you did.
The whole situation is terribly sad.
Last fall I passed this house while driving down the road. I immediately fell in love with it and felt drawn to it! Because I am a photographer I naturally wanted to photograph it. There was something about the house that pulled me to it and stirred emotional feelings within me. I left with my heart full and tears in my eyes. My boyfriend noticed my awe and mentioned that he noticed how that house had truly affected me.
I would love to get permission to come and spend some time photographing it. Because of my respect for the owners and the history of this beautiful house, I would make any images available. If anyone knows how I could go about getting permission I would greatly appreciate it. I have a Facebook page of my photographs if anyone is interested: Image Ithaca and Beyond. Thank you. Audrey Brown
I would love to know what is currently happening with the Stone House.