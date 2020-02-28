AHA announces road closings for America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk

On Saturday morning, March 7, 2020, thousands of runners and walkers will participate in America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. The course extends from Barneveld to Utica College. Area drivers will encounter delays and altered traffic patterns between 7 a.m. and noon.

Specific road closings and detours:

Location Time Details Route 365 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Closed to east bound traffic between Mapledale Road and Barneveld Route 365 8 to 10 a.m. Closed to east bound traffic between Route 291 and Mapledale Road Route 291 8 to 10:30 a.m. Closed to north bound traffic between Route 69 (Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro) and Route 365 Main St., Whitesboro 9 to 10:30 a.m. Closed to west bound traffic Mohawk St., Whitestown/Marcy 9 to 10:30 a.m. Closed to all but local traffic between River Road Marcy and Main St. Whitesboro Main St., Ny Mills & Main St. Yorkville 8:30 a.m. to noon Closed totally between Burrstone Road & Oriskany Blvd. Burrstone Road 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed to ALL traffic between Old Burrstone Road & Main St., New York Mills Champlin Ave. 8 a.m. to noon Closed to ALL traffic between Burrstone Road and Graham Ave. Campbell Ave., Yorkville/ NY Mills 9 a.m. to noon Closed to all traffic between Second Ave. and Main St., NY Mills Clinton St., Ny Mills 8:30 a.m. to noon Closed between Henderson St., and Burrstone Road Elm St., Young Ave., Fairway Dr., Winchester Dr., Pulaski St., & Prospect St., NY Mills & Cross St, Yorkville 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed to All, but local traffic Yorkville Corners At Oriskany Blvd & Main St 9 to 11 a.m. Will have a severe traffic delay for east and westbound Oriskany Blvd. Traffic. Traffic will be re-routed away from the intersection during event Champlin Ave 8 a.m. to noon Traffic arriving at St. Luke’s Hospital should approach from the north on Champlin Ave (Yorkville) Business Park Drive & Washington Dr. 9:30 a.m. to noon All traffic controlled between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. French Road Ramp Off Rt. 12 Arterial – North & South Bound 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Closed to all Arterial traffic St. Luke’s Hospital Campus Approach from the north going southbound on Champlin Ave. from Yorkville Slocum-Dickson Medical Center Enter from French Road by exiting Route 12 Arterial at Lomond Place Notre Dame High School & Notre Dame Lane Enter from French Road by exiting Route 12 Arterial at Lomond Place. Entering on Business Park Drive

All drivers who encounter these traffic situations are asked to be patient and to obey the Law Enforcement and Fire officials along the route. For more information, please call the American Heart Association at (315) 580-3964.

Patients and Staff seeking to get to St. Luke’s Hospital must approach traveling south on Champlin Avenue. Screening at the Graham Avenue Intersection will allow them to continue to the Champlin Avenue entrance.

Patients and staff seeking to get to Slocum-Dickson Medical Center must approach northbound on French Road and will be directed into the Center using its French Road entrance. Exit the Arterial, Route 12 on Lomond Avenue, as the French Road exits will be closed.

America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2020 is locally sponsored by signature sponsor NYCM Insurance; local sponsors Scalzo, Zogby and Wittig, Inc. Insurance; AmeriCU Credit Union, and Slocum Dickson Medical Group. A minimum amount of $30 in pledges for participants 16 years and older is required at registration to participate in the Heart Run & Walk. For more information on America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk 2019, please contact the American Heart Association at 315.580.3964 or visit www.uticaheartrunwalk.org.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a leading force for a world of longer, healthier lives. With nearly a century of lifesaving work, the Dallas-based association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health for all. We are a trustworthy source empowering people to improve their heart health, brain health and well-being. We collaborate with numerous organizations and millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, advocate for stronger public health policies, and share lifesaving resources and information. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

