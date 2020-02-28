Morrisville Public Library News

By Michelle A. Rounds, Library Manager

Please join us for our next movie night this Friday March 6 at 7 pm! Due to licensing restrictions we cannot share the movie but check out this link for more details: morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/movie-nights-the-library/. We provide the popcorn so bring the family and your own beverage!

Know how to crochet and want to join others? Want to learn how? Come join us on Monday March 9 at 6:30pm! Bring what you are working on or if you are new, bring a G or H hook and a skein of yarn and we can get you started! We meet every month so mark us down now!

Join us for Kiddies Korner, our preschool story hour, on Tuesday March 10 at 10 am! Help us have fun as we read about “Construction Zone!” Stories, finger plays a craft and more! If you can’t make that day, join us on March 17 for “Colors of the Rainbow”!

Friday March 13 our NERF Battle Night will be back from 8:30 pm-11 pm! Bring your own Nerf equipment (darts too–please label them) and join us for open play around the library! See if the library stacks provide you enough shelter from getting hit by a friend’s foam dart! Open to ages 7 and up; so adults are welcome too! Everyone must bring a snack and a beverage. We only have 14 spaces so sign up now!

On Tuesday March 17 homeschoolers can join us for our Ireland and St. Patrick’s Day Homeschool Event at 1:30 pm. If you are a homeschooler, come join us as we learn about the Irish and St. Patrick’s Day! Learn about the potato famine, join in a treasure hunt and do some rainbow experiments! If you would like to create something to add to this event, email the Library Manager at: mrounds@midyork.org!

Looking for a good book to read? How about joining our book talk on Wednesday March 18 at 6:30pm as we will be reading, Ask Again, Yes by Mary Beth Keane. Copies can be picked up now! Discussion open to teens and adults! So grab a book, read it and come join us for a sure to be fun discussion!

On Friday March 20 please join us for Spring Book Creations at 6:30pm! Come join Robin Branch-Staelens as she helps us create a spring recycled book creation! If you are under 12, please make sure to bring a parent with you for help!

The Library Board of Trustees will meet on Thursday March 19 at 6:30pm in the program room. The public is welcome to attend!

We are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday noon to 8pm, Tuesday and Thursday 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

