SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees seek public input in advance of March meetings

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs will hold public meetings March 4 and 5 respectively at SBA headquarters in Washington, D.C. For those members of the public who are unable to attend, the meetings will also be accessible via teleconference and webinar.

Both committee meetings will address the current state of veteran-owned small businesses and update the public on progress made toward advancing veteran entrepreneurship and employment.

“New York State is home to nearly 1 million military veterans and the SBA is listening to our heroes. Together, the Trump Administration is working with vetrepreneurs to ensure our growing economy continues to expand. We’re accomplishing this through the SBA’s training, funding programs and federal contracting opportunities geared towards serving the veterans’ community throughout Upstate New York. This public meeting is your voice to help refine the role of how the SBA can better serve those who have served us,” said SBA Atlantic Regional Administrator Steve Bulger who oversees agency operations in New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The public meeting will be the first for Fran Perez-Wilhite, the newly appointed ACVBA chairwoman. She was elected by fellow committee members to lead the ACVBA in its mission to support veteran business affairs across the nation and provide advice and policy recommendations to the SBA Administrator. A former U.S. Army officer, Perez-Wilhite is a business developer with the North Carolina Military Business Center.

“We’re looking forward to working with Fran to bring a new perspective and leadership to our discussion,” said SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of Veterans Business Development Larry Stubblefield. “The efforts of both committees continue to positively influence SBA’s veteran programs and related policy decisions. I look forward to working with Fran, the ACVBA, and IATF members during these quarterly meetings.”

The IATF will meet on Wednesday, March 4 from 1 to 4 p.m. (EST)

Dial-in 202-765-1264

Conference ID: 331933369#

The ACVBA will meet on Thursday, March 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST)

Dial-in 202-765-1264

Conference ID: 137290192#

The meetings will be held at SBA Headquarters, 409 3rd Street SW, Washington D.C., 20416. The main entrance is under construction, so use the D Street entrance and proceed to the security desk. Advance notice of attendance is sought for building security purposes.

For those who cannot personally attend the meetings in the nation’s capital, public input is still being sought by the ACVBA. Those interested in providing comment, questions or seeking special accommodations for the meetings can do so by emailing veteransbusiness@sba.gov or calling 202.205.6773 by close of business tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Transcripts will also be available after both meetings at www.sba.gov/ovbd, under the “Federal Advisory Committees” section of the webpage.

The IATF meeting will include updates from SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development and Office of General Counsel as well as committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury and Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration, Office of Management and Budget, North Carolina Military Business Center, and Student Veterans of America.

The ACVBA meeting will also include remarks from the newly appointed chairwoman and updates from SBA’s Office of General Counsel, the SBA 8(a) Business Development program, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

