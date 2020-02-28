PAC 99 schedule week of March 1, 2020 SBA Veterans Small Business Advisory Committees seek public input in advance of March meetings » Oneida Public Library announces March calendar of events March 1, 2020—March 31, 2020 March 2 Senior Tax Help Monday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 3 Tech Connect Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To get free personal help on any problem you’re having with your computer, tablet, cell phone or device or to learn how to download, upload or research online, stop by the OPL Tuesdays to consult with Tech Connect’s Amanda McCallops. March 3 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will help preschoolers learn and practice language and social skills in a friendly and educational setting through stories, songs, crafts and play. March 3 Oneida Public Library Election Tuesday, 12 to 9 p.m. Registered voters in Oneida Public Library’s Special Legislature District, which is co-extensive with the Oneida City School District, are eligible to vote for a candidate for the one open seat on the OPL Board of Trustees and to approve or not the board’s proposed library operating budget for fiscal year July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021. March 3 Yoga for Seniors Tuesday at 2 p.m. Certified Hathi Yoga instructor Bill Skinner offers weekly classes in Yoga for Seniors, using safe, healthful and relaxing exercises. The program is free, but pre-registration is required. March 4 Senior Tax Help Wednesday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 4 Tech Help Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. The OPL’s talented tech volunteers are booting up for another season of Tech Help and ready to help anyone get the most out of devices or laptops. It’s free, and no appointment is required. March 5 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander invites older preschoolers and their parents or guardians to a program of stories, songs and activities designed to prepare preschoolers for kindergarten. March 6 Half Day, Craft Day Friday 12 to 2 p.m. Elementary-school students let off at lunchtime can come to Oneida Library and be creative with the library’s art supplies. March 9 Senior Tax Help Monday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 10 Tech Connect Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To get free personal help on any problem you’re having with your computer, tablet, cell phone or device or to learn how to download, upload or research online, stop by the OPL Tuesdays to consult with Tech Connect’s Amanda McCallops. March 10 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will help preschoolers learn and practice language and social skills in a friendly and educational setting through stories, songs, crafts and play. March 10 Yoga for Seniors Tuesday at 2 p.m. Certified Hathi Yoga instructor Bill Skinner offers weekly classes in Yoga for Seniors, using safe, healthful and relaxing exercises. The program is free, but pre-registration is required. March 11 Senior Tax Help Wednesday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 11 Tech Help Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. The OPL’s talented tech volunteers are available to help anyone get the most out of devices or laptops. It’s free, and no appointment is required. March 11 After-school Book Club Wednesday at 4 p.m. Oneida Public Library’s Youth Services Coordinator, Megan Gillander invites all third to fifth graders to come to the library and discuss the final chapters of “Book Scavenger” and prepare for the March selection, “The Library of Ever,” the first in a series by Zeno Alexander. March 11 Women Suffrage in Madison County Wednesday at 7 p.m. Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will present a program on women’s political activism in the county during the years leading up to the woman’s right to vote law in New York State in 1917 and, in 1920, a right guaranteed nationally by the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Urtz will highlight the female pro- and anti-suffragist forces that organized in Oneida and Cazenovia to win over the male voters. March 12 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander invites older preschoolers and their parents or guardians to a program of stories, songs and activities designed to prepare preschoolers for kindergarten. March 16 Senior Tax Help Monday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 17 Tech Connect Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To get free personal help on any problem you’re having with your computer, tablet, cell phone or device or to learn how to download, upload or research online, stop by the OPL Tuesdays to consult with Tech Connect’s Amanda McCallops. March 17 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will help preschoolers learn and practice language and social skills in a friendly and educational setting through stories, songs, crafts and play. March 18 Senior Tax Help Wednesday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 18 Tech Help Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. The OPL’s talented tech volunteers are available to help anyone get the most out of devices or laptops. It’s free, and no appointment is required. March 18 2020 Visions in Watercolors Wednesday 9:30-11:30 a.m. Artist and teacher Carol Cotton conducts a free art workshop for adult in five sessions on painting still lifes in watercolors. The workshop is free, but pre-registration at the OPL Circulation Desk is required. A list of required art supplies will be provided to registrants. The workshop will meet on Wednesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., from March 18 to April 15. March 18 Family Sign Language Night Wednesday at 6 p.m. All family members can learn the basics, helpful words and phrases of American Sign Language. Megan Gillander, a sign-language adept, will lead the class. March 18 Four Fabulous Female Novelists: Part 3 Wednesday at 7 p.m. Dr. Roxanna Pisiak from Morrisville State College guides the discussion on “My Sister, the Serial Killer,” by Nigerian author Oyinken Braithwaite. The funny and bizarre novel follows the narrator’s attempts to “clean up” after her homicidal sister. Interested readers can sign up at the OPL’s circulation desk and request a copy of the book. March 19 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander invites older preschoolers and their parents or guardians to a program of stories, songs and activities designed to prepare preschoolers for kindergarten. March 21 Family Super Saturday: Bad Art Saturday at 11 a.m. If your family members lack art skills but enjoy a good time, come to the OPL for a bad art competition. Whether a silly portrait, messy mobile or wretched sculpture, the worse piece might win the prize. All materials are supplied. March 23 Senior Tax Help Monday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 24 Tech Connect Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To get free personal help on any problem you’re having with your computer, tablet, cell phone or device or to learn how to download, upload or research online, stop by the OPL Tuesdays to consult with Tech Connect’s Amanda McCallops. March 24 Ready To Read Tuesday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will help preschoolers learn and practice language and social skills in a friendly and educational setting through stories, songs, crafts and play. March 24 Yoga for Seniors Tuesday at 2 p.m. Certified Hathi Yoga instructor Bill Skinner offers weekly classes in Yoga for Seniors, using safe, healthful and relaxing exercises. The program is free, but pre-registration is required. March 24 Pushing the Limits: “The Radium Girls” Tuesday at 6 p.m. Prof. Jen Herzog leads the discussion on Kate Moore’s “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” a history of several factory women who handled the new “miracle” material discovered by the Curies, radium. Sign up and request a copy of the book at the OPL Circulation Desk. March 25 Senior Tax Help Wednesday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. March 25 Tech Help Wednesday, 9-11 a.m. The OPL’s talented tech volunteers are available to help anyone get the most out of devices or laptops. It’s free, and no appointment is required. March 25 After-school Book Club Wednesday at 4 p.m. Third to fifth graders will come to the library and discuss the March selection, “The Library of Ever,” the first in a series by Zeno Alexander, and have fun in activities based on the book’s themes. March 26 Ready To Read Thursday at 10 a.m. OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander invites older preschoolers and their parents or guardians to a program of stories, songs and activities designed to prepare preschoolers for kindergarten. March 30 Senior Tax Help Monday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents. 