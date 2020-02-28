Oneida Public Library announces March calendar of events

March 1, 2020—March 31, 2020
March 2
Senior Tax Help
Monday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Seniors can get tax help and electronic filing from IRS trained and certified volunteers with Cornell Co-op on a first-come, first-served basis. Tax filers should bring their last year’s returns and relevant tax documents.
March 3
Tech Connect
Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To get free personal help on any problem you’re having with your computer, tablet, cell phone or device or to learn how to download, upload or research online, stop by the OPL Tuesdays to consult with Tech Connect’s Amanda McCallops.
March 3
Ready To Read
Tuesday at 10 a.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander will help preschoolers learn and practice language and social skills in a friendly and educational setting through stories, songs, crafts and play.
March 3
Oneida Public Library Election
Tuesday, 12 to 9 p.m.
Registered voters in Oneida Public Library’s Special Legislature District, which is co-extensive with the Oneida City School District, are eligible to vote for a candidate for the one open seat on the OPL Board of Trustees and to approve or not the board’s proposed library operating budget for fiscal year July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
March 3
Yoga for Seniors
Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Certified Hathi Yoga instructor Bill Skinner offers weekly classes in Yoga for Seniors, using safe, healthful and relaxing exercises. The program is free, but pre-registration is required.
March 4
March 4
Tech Help
Wednesday, 9-11 a.m.
The OPL’s talented tech volunteers are booting up for another season of Tech Help and ready to help anyone get the most out of devices or laptops. It’s free, and no appointment is required.
March 5
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10 a.m.
OPL’s Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander invites older preschoolers and their parents or guardians to a program of stories, songs and activities designed to prepare preschoolers for kindergarten.
March 6
Half Day, Craft Day
Friday 12 to 2 p.m.
Elementary-school students let off at lunchtime can come to Oneida Library and be creative with the library’s art supplies.
March 9
March 10
March 10
March 10
March 11
March 11
March 11
After-school Book Club
Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Oneida Public Library’s Youth Services Coordinator, Megan Gillander invites all third to fifth graders to come to the library and discuss the final chapters of “Book Scavenger” and prepare for the March selection, “The Library of Ever,” the first in a series by Zeno Alexander.
March 11
Women Suffrage in Madison County
Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz will present a program on women’s political activism in the county during the years leading up to the woman’s right to vote law in New York State in 1917 and, in 1920, a right guaranteed nationally by the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Urtz will highlight the female pro- and anti-suffragist forces that organized in Oneida and Cazenovia to win over the male voters.
March 12
March 16
March 17
March 17
March 18
March 18
March 18
2020 Visions in Watercolors
Wednesday 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Artist and teacher Carol Cotton conducts a free art workshop for adult in five sessions on painting still lifes in watercolors. The workshop is free, but pre-registration at the OPL Circulation Desk is required. A list of required art supplies will be provided to registrants. The workshop will meet on Wednesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 p.m., from March 18 to April 15.
March 18
Family Sign Language Night
Wednesday at 6 p.m.
All family members can learn the basics, helpful words and phrases of American Sign Language. Megan Gillander, a sign-language adept, will lead the class.
March 18
Four Fabulous Female Novelists: Part 3
Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Dr. Roxanna Pisiak from Morrisville State College guides the discussion on “My Sister, the Serial Killer,” by Nigerian author Oyinken Braithwaite. The funny and bizarre novel follows the narrator’s attempts to “clean up” after her homicidal sister. Interested readers can sign up at the OPL’s circulation desk and request a copy of the book.
March 19
March 21
Family Super Saturday: Bad Art
Saturday at 11 a.m.
If your family members lack art skills but enjoy a good time, come to the OPL for a bad art competition. Whether a silly portrait, messy mobile or wretched sculpture, the worse piece might win the prize. All materials are supplied.
March 23
March 24
March 24
March 24
March 24
Pushing the Limits: “The Radium Girls”
Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Prof. Jen Herzog leads the discussion on Kate Moore’s “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America’s Shining Women,” a history of several factory women who handled the new “miracle” material discovered by the Curies, radium. Sign up and request a copy of the book at the OPL Circulation Desk.
March 25
March 25
March 25
After-school Book Club
Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Third to fifth graders will come to the library and discuss the March selection, “The Library of Ever,” the first in a series by Zeno Alexander, and have fun in activities based on the book’s themes.
March 26
March 30
March 31
March 31
March 31
