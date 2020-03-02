Village of Canastota GOP announces Republican caucus results

On Jan. 27, 2020, with more than 100 registered village Republican voters in attendance, the Village of Canastota Republican Party held its caucus and designated Republican candidates for the March 18 village elections for mayor and trustees, according to Chairman Todd Rouse.

With several potential candidates seeking the endorsement for mayor and two trustee positions, Deputy Mayor Bill Haddad received the highest number of votes for mayor and Douglas Gustin and Jeffrey Watkins receiving the highest number of votes for trustees.

Village polls will be open Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from noon to 9 p.m. at village hall.

