Jervis Public Library to offer Social Security seminar

The Jervis Public Library in Rome is offering a Social Security information seminar at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, for prospective retirees who are interested in learning about collecting their benefits.

Topics planned:

What critical claiming mistakes should be avoided?

Will Social Security be there for me?

How much can I expect to collect from Social Security?

At what age should I apply for Social Security benefits?

How does Social Security protect my spouse?

Will Social Security be enough to live on?

Since 2014, the one-hour program entitled, “Social Security & Your Retirement,” has gained widespread attention throughout the upstate New York region in an effort to help attendees better prepare for their retirement transition and future financial challenges.

The program is being presented as a community service by Retirement Solutions, LLC, and is free for the public to attend. Seating is limited, so advance registration is required. To RSVP, call the Jervis Public Library at 315.336.4570.

The Jervis Public Library is located at 613 North Washington Street, Rome.

