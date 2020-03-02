COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz

Spring is right around the corner, and there are lots of great 2020 events coming up – we hope to see you there!

On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. Cazenovia College will host a special presentation entitled “Native America and the Problem with Museums.” Dr. Scott Manning Stevens, an associate professor of Native American & Indigenous Studies at Syracuse University, will talk about several issues that museums face when displaying Native American content. Stevens is a citizen of the Akwesasne Mohawk Nation. The lecture is the 2020 Washburn Distinguished Lecture and will be held at the McDonald Lecture Hall in Eckel Hall. There is no charge for this event. For more information, contact Dr. Grazyna Kozaczka at 315.655.7302.

On Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., the Smithfield Community Center will host a 19th-century suffrage history in Peterboro. At 1 p.m. noted author Norman K. Dann will open the festivities with a program on Smithfield’s Women Reformers, including the introduction of a new publication “God, Gerrit and Guidance: The Life of Ann Carroll Fitzhugh Smith.” Following Dann, I will present “Woman Suffrage in Madison County.” The talk looks the movement within Madison County’s borders, starting with the pro-suffrage convention. Next up, Laura Costello and Laura Martino from the Madison County Board of Elections, will explain the recent New York state legislation on voter pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds. David Homes, voter statistics researcher, will provide statistics and trends of women voters in Madison County. Jody Luce, the “Tailor of Peterboro,” will demonstrate “How to Dress Like a Suffragist” inexpensively. Following the event, Dann will offer a guided Women’s Rights Walk at the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark. The public is encouraged to attend this program and additional programs that commemorate the centennial of women’s right to vote. For more information, visit peterboroNY.org, nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org or call 315.280.8828.

On Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., the Oneida County History Center will host a special presentation entitled “Seward Feminism.” Jeffrey Ludwigh will speak about the women of William Henry Seward’s family and how they contributed greatly to the spirit of reform that swept through mid-19th century New York. There is no charge for this event, although donations are encouraged. For more information, visit oneidacountyhistory.org or call 315.735.3642.

On Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., the Fabius Historical Society will host a special presentation at the Fabius Community Center. Dale Vedder will portray a Revolutionary War minuteman. There is no charge for this event. Light refreshments will be served following the event. For more information, contact Sandra Beglinger at 315.683.5878.

On Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., the Canastota Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Family Life on the Canals.” Joe DiGiorgio, of the Canastota Canal Town Museum will present on how families lived on the canal and what their everyday life was like. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.697.7030.

On Wednesday, March 11, at 7 p.m., the Oneida Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Woman Suffrage in Madison County.” There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.363.3050.

On Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., the Oneida Community Mansion House welcomes Jim O’Mahony for a special concert in the big hall. A constant presence in the CNY music scene, O’Mahony is known for his guitar- and piano-playing in a variety of styles. He will bring his unique music talents to the Oneida Community Mansion House for this special event. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door. For more information, call 315.363.0745 or visit oneidacommunity.org.

On Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m., the Cazenovia Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Why the Census is Important.” Library Archivist Elisha Davies, Certified Genealogist Laine Gilmore and I will talk about why the census is important, how researchers utilize information from past censuses and how the census impacts your everyday life. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.655.9322.

On Saturday, March 21, at 1 p.m., the Oneida County History Center will host a special presentation entitled “The Great Oneida Carrying Place.” John Carmody will lead the presentation. There is no charge for this event, although donations are encouraged. For more information, visit oneidacountyhistory.org or call 315.735.3642.

On Saturday, March 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Homeville Museum invites Vietnam veterans and their families to join them for a short program honoring their service. The event is to honor Vietnam Veterans Day March 29. Refreshments will be served following the event. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 607.299.4185 or email cnylivinghistory@gmail.com.

On Saturday, March 28, at 1 p.m., the Oneida County History Center will host a special presentation entitled “In Search of What She Left Behind.” Barbara Dunadee will lead the presentation. There is no charge for this event, although donations are encouraged. For more information, visit oneidacountyhistory.org or call 315.735.3642.

On Tuesday, March 31, at 7 p.m., the Limestone Ridge Historical Society will host a special presentation on the Underground Railroad by author Norman Dann. Dann, author of “Practical Dreamer: Gerrit Smith and the Crusade for Social Reform,” “When we Get to Heaven: Runaway Slaves on the Road to Peterboro” and “Peter Smith of Peterboro: Furs, Land and Anguish,” will present on the underground railroad in Central New York. There is no charge for this event. Light refreshments will be served following the event. For more information call 315.821.8103.

On Sunday, April 5, at 2 p.m., the Model A Club will host a special presentation on the Underground Railroad at the Lincklaen House. Norman Dann, author of “Practical Dreamer: Gerrit Smith and the Crusade for Social Reform,” “When we Get to Heaven: Runaway Slaves on the Road to Peterboro” and “Peter Smith of Peterboro: Furs, Land and Anguish,” will present on the underground railroad in Central New York. For more information, visit mohicanmodela.weebly.com/ or email mohicanmodela@gmail.com.

On Wednesday, April 8, at 7 p.m., the Canastota Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Oneida Lake’s East End: Canastota’s Aquatic Playground.” Jack Henke will present on all the unique aspects of the east end of Oneida Lake. Henke is the author of “From ‘The Beach’ to Brewerton: Stories of Oneida Lake,” “Oneida Lake: The ‘Only Happiness’ Place,” “Tales of Oneida Lake” and “Oneida Lake: A History.” The event is free. For more information, call 315.697.7030.

On Friday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Morrisville Public Library will host a special presentation entitled “Downtown Hamilton in the 1950’s.” Art Zimmer will take attendees on a virtual tour of downtown Hamilton, sharing photos and stories from the era. The event is free. For more information, call the Morrisville Public Library at 315.684.9130.

On Wednesday, April 15, at 4:30 p.m., we will have our first “History Where You Eat” at the Canastota American Legion in Canastota. Come and hear the story of the original home of Milton Delano, a Madison County Sheriff, U.S. Congressman and local businessman in Canastota. The event will start with a brief history of the home by Canastota Canal Town Museum Trustee Joe DiGiorgio and me. Following the history, attendees will get a tour of the building and grounds, as well as some history on the Legion. The dinner is next with a special spaghetti dinner with salad, rolls and water. All proceeds from the event benefit the Canastota American Legion. RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED. For more information or to make a reservation, call and leave a message at 315.697.5231.

On Sunday, April 19, at 2:30 p.m., the Sullivan Free Library in Chittenango will host a special virtual tour of Chittenango. Chittenango Village Historian Charlie Albee will take attendees on a historical tour of the village starting in 1812 through today. Albee will chart a path through the downtown area of the village starting at Chittenango Creek and heading north will end at Dr. West Park. Along the way he will utilize photos to show what the village used to be and the businesses that operated in it. There is no charge for this event. For more information, call 315.687.6331.

On Tuesday, April 23, at 7 p.m., the Limestone Ridge Historical Society will host a special presentation on the Roxalana Druse by author Jim Greiner. Greiner, author of “Murder & Mayhem in Herkimer County” will present Roxalana Druse, the last woman hanged in New York in 1887. There is no charge for this event. Light refreshments will be served following the event. For more information, call 315.821.8103.

On Saturday, April 25, at 1 p.m., the Oneida County History Center will host a special presentation on “Peter Smith.” Norm Dann, author of “Peter Smith of Peterboro: Furs, Land and Anguish,” will present on Peter, prominent land speculator and father of noted abolitionist Gerrit Smith. The event is free. Donations are encouraged. For more information, visit oneidacountyhistory.org or call 315.735.3642.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

