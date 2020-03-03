Sullivan man arrested and released after domestic dispute

On Feb. 27, 2020, at 7:53 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 145 Seneca Ave., Sullivan, for a reported domestic dispute.

It is alleged that Brett A. Young, 56, of that address, grabbed a female and pulled her off a couch and onto the floor in front of her 6-year-old grandchild. The female ran out of the residence to get away from Young, but Young allegedly caught her and struck her face with his hand.

Young fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement; deputies were able to apprehend him a short distance from the scene.

Young was charged with endangering the welfare of a child (a class A misdemeanor) and second-degree harassment (a violation).

Young was arraigned in Sullivan Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

