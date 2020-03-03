OACC to perform ‘Requiem’

The Oneida Area Civic Chorale will present “Requiem,” by John Rutter, at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Agatha’s Catholic Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota.

The group will be accompanied by keyboardists Heather O’Connell and Bernadette VanValkenburg, as well as a chamber orchestra. Guest soloist will be Soprano Laura Enslin of Syracuse. The concert will be under the direction of Kimberly Nethaway.

Tickets for the concert are $10 and are available from Chorale members, at W.J. Hinman Jewelers, 115 Main St., Oneida, or by calling 315.655.3007.

For more information, call 315.761.9701 or visit oneidachorale.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

