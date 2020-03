Latest raffle winner announced

Canastota Alumni Association Raffle Chairwoman Lynne Stagnitti Ahnert looks on as Elsa Snyder, Canastota Public Library clerk, draws the second of six monthly winning tickets for the 2020 raffle sponsored by the Canastota Alumni Association. And the winner is … Anne Milmoe Trachtenberg of Manlius.

Congratulations, Anne! Raffle ticket owners watch for next month’s winner. Will it be you?

