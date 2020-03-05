GSC presents ‘All About Bluebirds’

John Rogers

Get a bird’s eye view about New York’s official state bird, the Eastern bluebird at 1 p.m. March 14, 2020, at the Great Swamp Conservancy of Canastota.

Presenter John Rogers, co-founder of the New York State Bluebird Society and a life member of the North American Bluebird Society, maintains hundreds of nest boxes and has fledged more than 13,000 bluebirds.

Organizers say Rogers’s presentation about nesting cycles (building nests, egg laying, raising young, etc.) and the proper use of bluebird boxes will delight and educate all ages.

Rogers opens hearts and minds to bluebirds and other birds, butterflies, wildflowers and nature appreciation with his beautiful photos and a sincere, enthusiastic presentation style. Rogers has won many awards for his bluebird conservation work and public education programs, including the coveted North American Bluebird Society Conservation Award in Minneapolis (1992) and the John and Nora Lane Award for Bluebird Conservation in Georgia (2007).

Admission is $3 for GSC members and $5 for non-members. This is a don’t-miss program if you love nature.

Make your own bluebird box after the presentation for just $12 in a hands-on learning experience using pre-cut lumber. All materials and tools will be provided.

Register required if you plan to construct a box.

For more information or to register, call 315.697.2950 or email greatswampconservancy@gmail.com.

