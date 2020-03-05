BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Feb. 13, 2020
- Samuel J. Baye, 21, of 337 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Jennifer M. Ryan, 36, of 4030 Douglas Heights Drive, Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with having a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
Feb. 15, 2020
- Shawn G. Dieni, 23, of 189 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 38, of 315 Seneca St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
Feb. 17, 2020
- Colleen M. Collins, 39, of 79 State St., Oneida Castle, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Feb. 19, 2020
- Lewis E. Joslyn, 38, of 315 Seneca St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Feb. 21, 2020
- Patrick R. Pennise, 24, of 825 W. Hamilton Ave., Sherrill, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- James L. Collins, 24, of 240 Main St., Oneida, was charged with inadequate brake lights and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
Feb. 22, 2020
- Amber D. Stout, 28, of 303 W. Seneca St., Sherrill, was charged with moving from lane unsafely, felony DWI and felony more than .08 BAC following a one-car motor vehicle crash.
- Matthew J. Lamb, 48, of 120 N. Warner St., Oneida, was charged with operator not wearing seatbelt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
- Brandy M. Howlett, 35, no permanent address, was issued a criminal summons charging her with petit larceny.
- Patrick C. Page, 37, of 10 Town Garden Drive, Liverpool, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Morries E. Briggs, 53, of 102 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution.
- John A. Farnham Jr., 37, of 303 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution.
- Brittani L. Britton, 30, of 102 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 24, of 5413 Verona St., Vernon, was charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary.
- Shawn G. Dieni, 23, of 189 Madison St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marihuana. He was also issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
Feb. 25, 2020
- Amber L. Saccocci, 23, of 507 Ann St., Rome, was charged with unlicensed operator, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, speed not reasonable or prudent, following too closely and inadequate brakes following a motor vehicle accident.
Feb. 26, 2020
- Melissa E. Kotary, 36, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny.
- Hezekiah F. Frazier, 19, of 20 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, was charged with petit larceny.
Feb. 27, 2020
- Thomas A. Donaldson Jr., 29, of 467 Sylvan St., Oneida, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- James E. Nystrom, 42, of 538 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with false written statement and third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
Feb. 28, 2020
- Christopher Wilson, 26, of 380 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with unlawfully growing cannabis.
Feb. 29, 2020
- Eric W. Waldron, 27, of 126 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with obstructed view, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
- Aamir Saadiq Denmark-Brown, 23, 4436 Buffalo Road, North Chili, was charged with petit larceny.
- James L. Collins, 24, of 240 Main St., Oneida, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle, failure to notify DMV of address change and two counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
- Donald J. Bloss, 61, of 343 McArthur Pkwy., Oneida, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
- Crystal L. Daprano, 38, of 7343 St. Rt. 20, Madison, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle, operating with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
March 2, 2020
- Mallory P. Coe, 25, of 121 W. Elm St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
March 3, 2020
- Carlos M. Maes, 39, of 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a drug court bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on charges of third-degree burglary (two counts), petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespass. He was turned over to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail pending a court appearance.
- James H. Aregano Jr., 43, of 1109 Grandmothers Moon, Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
