BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department Feb. 13, 2020 Samuel J. Baye, 21, of 337 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.

Jennifer M. Ryan, 36, of 4030 Douglas Heights Drive, Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging her with having a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance. Feb. 15, 2020 Shawn G. Dieni, 23, of 189 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Lewis E. Joslyn, 38, of 315 Seneca St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny. Feb. 17, 2020 Colleen M. Collins, 39, of 79 State St., Oneida Castle, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Feb. 19, 2020 Lewis E. Joslyn, 38, of 315 Seneca St., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for fourth-degree criminal mischief. Feb. 21, 2020 Patrick R. Pennise, 24, of 825 W. Hamilton Ave., Sherrill, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

James L. Collins, 24, of 240 Main St., Oneida, was charged with inadequate brake lights and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. Feb. 22, 2020 Amber D. Stout, 28, of 303 W. Seneca St., Sherrill, was charged with moving from lane unsafely, felony DWI and felony more than .08 BAC following a one-car motor vehicle crash.

Matthew J. Lamb, 48, of 120 N. Warner St., Oneida, was charged with operator not wearing seatbelt and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Brandy M. Howlett, 35, no permanent address, was issued a criminal summons charging her with petit larceny. Feb. 23, 2020 Patrick C. Page, 37, of 10 Town Garden Drive, Liverpool, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Morries E. Briggs, 53, of 102 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution.

John A. Farnham Jr., 37, of 303 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution.

Brittani L. Britton, 30, of 102 N. Lake St., Oneida, was charged with third-degree hindering prosecution. Feb. 24, 2020 Hunter H. Whipple, 24, of 5413 Verona St., Vernon, was charged with petit larceny and third-degree burglary.

Shawn G. Dieni, 23, of 189 Madison St., Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant charging him with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marihuana. He was also issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny. Feb. 25, 2020 Amber L. Saccocci, 23, of 507 Ann St., Rome, was charged with unlicensed operator, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator, speed not reasonable or prudent, following too closely and inadequate brakes following a motor vehicle accident. Feb. 26, 2020 Melissa E. Kotary, 36, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny.

Hezekiah F. Frazier, 19, of 20 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, was charged with petit larceny. Feb. 27, 2020 Thomas A. Donaldson Jr., 29, of 467 Sylvan St., Oneida, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

James E. Nystrom, 42, of 538 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with false written statement and third-degree possession of a forged instrument. Feb. 28, 2020 Christopher Wilson, 26, of 380 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with unlawfully growing cannabis. Feb. 29, 2020 Eric W. Waldron, 27, of 126 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with obstructed view, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Aamir Saadiq Denmark-Brown, 23, 4436 Buffalo Road, North Chili, was charged with petit larceny. March 1, 2020 James L. Collins, 24, of 240 Main St., Oneida, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle, failure to notify DMV of address change and two counts of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Donald J. Bloss, 61, of 343 McArthur Pkwy., Oneida, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Crystal L. Daprano, 38, of 7343 St. Rt. 20, Madison, was charged with uninspected motor vehicle, operating with a suspended registration and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. March 2, 2020 Mallory P. Coe, 25, of 121 W. Elm St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny. March 3, 2020 Carlos M. Maes, 39, of 225 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on a drug court bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on charges of third-degree burglary (two counts), petit larceny and third-degree criminal trespass. He was turned over to the Madison County Public Safety Building Jail pending a court appearance.

