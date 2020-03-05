Three Oneida County men arrested on burglary charges

On March 3, 2020, state police in Sylvan Beach and Lee responded to a reported burglary of a building on State Route 69 in the town of Camden. Troopers were called to the scene by a utility crew working in the area after they witnessed what appeared to be a burglary in progress. Upon being confronted by the utility crew, two subjects fled into a nearby wooded area, and the third subject fled in a pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck was able to locate the other two suspects and flee from the scene.

A perimeter was established with assistance from the state Environmental Conservation Police and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s vehicle was located in the area, and all three suspects were taken into custody without incident. The proceeds from the burglary were also located in their possession.

The following individuals were arrested:

Adam P. Willson, 39, of Taberg, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony; and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Cory L. Sauer, 35, of Camden, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony.

Christopher A. Walker, 32, of Westdale, was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, an unclassified misdemeanor.

All three suspects were arraigned in Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on their own recognizance. They are scheduled to return to Camden Town Court March 11, 2020.

