State police search for missing/runaway teen

State police are searching for 14-year-old Trey Krenzer who was last seen Feb. 22, 2020, by family members.

Trey is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, medium build with brown eyes, black curly hair and wears glasses. He was last seen at his residence on Pinecrest Drive in West Monroe.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Krenzer is asked to contact 911 or Troop D Oneida State Police Headquarters at 315.366.6000.

