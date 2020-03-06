News from Assemblyman John Salka’s office

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,Ref-Brookfield) is pictured (center) with Assemblyman Jake Ashby (R,C,I,Ref-Castleton), left, and Assemblyman Brian Miller (R,I,C,Ref-New Hartford) at the Voices for Veterans rally Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Salka working to give veterans back their voices

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,Ref-Brookfield) attended a rally today to fight for funding for veterans’ mental health and support programs. Voices for Veterans is a statewide initiative to fight against cuts to veterans’ programs. Salka is resolved to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country, our values and our way of life.

“I am immensely proud to join my colleagues in the Assembly Republican Conference to stand up for our veterans,” Salka said. “Our great service men and women who have given their all for our way of life and our values deserve to be taken care of once they return home. The governor should not be using veterans’ funding as a political bargaining chip, end of story. They deserve significantly more respect than that.”

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

