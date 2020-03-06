BLOTTER: New York State Police Troop D – Oneida

Rome woman arrested on burglary charges
March 5, 2020
On Feb. 22, 2020, troopers responded to a reported residential burglary on Water Street in the town of Annsville. The resident stated a female unlawfully entered his home while he was sleeping. The resident was able to identify the female suspect after reviewing home security footage of the incident.
On March 2, 2020, troopers located the female, Christina L. Scaccia, 42, of Rome, at her residence. During an interview, Scaccia admitted to entering the residence and taking 15 cans of beer, tobacco and cigarette-rolling equipment.
Scaccia was charged with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and was transported to Oneida County Pre-Arraignment Detention where she was held for arraignment.
