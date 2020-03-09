May to host state budget forum

Senator Rachel May

Sen. Rachel May (D-53) will be the featured speaker at a budget forum planned for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Sponsored by coalition of grassroots political groups, will be held at Hamilton Central School in the large group instruction room, 47 W. Kendrick St., Hamilton.

“New York has the greatest wealth inequality of any state in the nation, yet our smaller cities, towns and rural communities often do not get the attention they deserve,” May said. “A budget is a moral document that should reflect the values and priorities of the people.

“The list of priorities people have sought in Albany in the past year includes fighting poverty and reducing inequality, strengthening our democracy, fighting the climate crisis, supporting agriculture, and funding schools, health care and bottom-up economic development. How can we get the things our upstate communities need?”

May will address the budget process that is playing out this month in Albany and how constituents in her district can make a difference in the outcome.

This event is free and open to the public.

Host groups from the 53rd District include Cazenovia Call to Action, Indivisible Mohawk Valley andn Madison-Chenango Call to Action

