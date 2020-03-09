Water main break results in road closure

Due to a water main break, State Street at LaFayette Street is blocked off.

The Route 12N ramp from State Street also is closed.

Access to the State Street ramp exiting 12S is accessible but, due to the break, we ask that the public utilize alternate routes of travel, as you can only travel eastbound from the ramp onto Oriskany Street.

Utica Police Department officials say it will likely be a prolonged closure, but they will issue an update when the work is completed or the situation changes.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

