RCIL Receives Grant from Mother Cabrini Health Foundation

Funds will be used to purchase wheelchair-accessible van to transport participants of the Many Hearts Senior Care Center at RCIL

The Resource Center for Independent Living has been awarded a Grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation that will enable RCIL to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van that will be used to transport participants of the Many Hearts Senior Care Center at RCIL. This new van will expand access to the Center for isolated older adults and help increase participant satisfaction.

“The purchase of this wheelchair-accessible van, made possible by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grant, will make a tremendous difference by enabling RCIL’s Many Hearts Senior Care Center to serve more seniors in our community and ultimately improve their overall quality of life,” said Georgianna Sanges, RCIL marketing coordinator.

Sanges said the new van will be used to transport Many Hearts Senior Care Center participants to cultural activities, shopping, movies and other trips into the community, as well as to provide door-to-door transportation to and from the program.

These opportunities promote independence and increase the social interaction and community involvement of the program participants while combatting isolation, loneliness and lack of engagement.

“Mother Cabrini spent her life devoted to those who faced the greatest struggles, and the Foundation named in her honor is proudly carrying on her legacy,” said MCHF CEO Monsignor Gregory Mustaciuolo. “From supporting pediatric cardiac care units in children’s hospitals to expanding mental health services to enhancing immigrants’ access to services, our inaugural grants are already making a difference in communities across New York state.”

Many Hearts Senior Care Center at RCIL services include individualized care planning, door-to-door transportation, nutritious snacks and lunch, personal care, a beautiful and accessible outdoor garden space, a variety of activities, access to salon services, social interaction, field trips and connection to the broad range of services available through community resources. Participation in the Many Hearts Senior Care Center at RCIL supports the self-determination and independence of elderly residents in our area as it helps individuals age in place and avoid institutionalization.

RCIL is a nonprofit organization offering individuals with disabilities a wide range of independent living and advocacy services so they can live THEIR Lives THEIR Way, at home and in the community as safely and independently as possible. For more information about RCIL please visit www.rcil.com or call 315-797-4642.

