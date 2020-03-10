Madison County Department of Solid Waste news

Agency launches new online sorting game to help celebrate 30 years of recycling

The Madison County Department of Solid Waste is celebrating its 30th year of recycling in 2020. To help promote recycling education within the community, the department is launching their new online waste sorting game. The ‘RePlay Game’ tests resident’s knowledge on whether a material should be recycled or thrown in the garbage.

The ‘RePlay Game’ features the following five locations for sorting:

‘Paper’ recycling bin for items such as newspapers, junk mail and cardboard boxes

‘Containers’ recycling bin for items such as plastic bottles, jugs, metal food containers and glass bottles

‘Trash’ can for materials that do not have a recycling stream

‘Yard Waste’ drop-off for materials such as branches and yard trimmings

Special Programs Building for the hard-to-recycle materials such as batteries, clothing and sharps. For more information on how and where to dispose of these specific items, the department encourages residents to use their online search tool.

“We hope this game will be used as a learning tool not only for students, but also for adults who are interested in testing their local recycling knowledge,” said Recycling Coordinator Kristin Welch.

The launch also coincides with the last month of the ‘Rethink Waste Challenge,’ a kindergarten through 12th-grade student competition running through April 3, 2020. As part of the competition, students must learn about their local recycling program and submit either a video related to rethinking waste at home or school or a piece of artwork using mostly recyclable items.

Students can enter as an individual or as part of a group or class. The winners will be announced April 22 through social media and recognized at the 30 Years of Recycling Celebration event May 30, 2020, where all submissions will be on display for the public.

Prizes will be awarded to the top candidates in the following categories: Grades K-4, Grades 5-8 and Grades 9-12.

To see the competition rules, along with information on how to enter, visit madisoncountyrecycles.ny.gov/rethinkwastechallenge. For more information, contact Welch at (315) 366-3089 or kristin.welch@madisoncounty.ny.gov.

To test your recycling knowledge, visit madisoncountyny.recycle.game/ and click on the ‘RePlay Game’ tab of the search tool. For program information and event updates, follow Madison County Solid Waste & Recycling on Facebook.

