Cazenovia Public Library news

Library bids farewell to winter with Mad Tea Party and Concert

Grab some friends and make your way to the Cazenovia Public Library for an end-of-winter tea party and concert at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Community Room.

The “Mad Tea Party” will celebrate the conclusion of the library’s popular “Warming up to Winter” program series.

Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s “Alice in Wonderland,” the party will feature sweet treats, warm drinks and lively music by Laine Gilmore.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Library to host “Beekeeping Basics” lecture

The Cazenovia Public Library will partner with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County to present a lecture on beekeeping with Mike Johnston at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020.

This event is presented as part of the library’s “Warming up to Winter” program series, sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

Registration is requested. Call or stop by the library to reserve a spot.

Library to host 2020 Census presentation

The Cazenovia Public Library will host a lecture on the 2020 United States Census at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the Community Room.

In anticipation of the census, Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz, Library Archivist Elisha Davies and local genealogist Laine Gilmore will explore the history of the survey, what information is collected, how it can be used in genealogy, and why it’s important.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315.655.9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

