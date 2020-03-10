Whitelaw Presbyterian Church announces Easter special services

Whitelaw Presbyterian Church announced details for its Maundy Thursday and Easter services.

Maundy Thursday Service, 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020

On this night, the Whitelaw Presbyterian Church Choir will perform a cantata entitled “Love Devine” by Joel Raney. Love Divine takes its theme from John 3:16, the Bible verse which is the central pillar of Christianity: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son; that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

The love behind Christ’s sacrifice is pure and unbounded and excels all others.

This is an emotional examination of the Passion of Christ, taking listeners from Jesus’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, to the Last Supper, to his prayers in the garden, his arrest, trial, crucifixion and his miraculous resurrection.

A Tenebrae service will be woven into this by extinguishing candles at the conclusion of each song, and the Lord’s Supper will be shared.

Easter Service/Resurrection of the Lord, 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 12, 2020

This service represents the festival or holiday that took place celebrating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion at Calvary. It is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance. The day will begin with a Continental Breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall and worship service at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary.

We hope you will join us for these special services. The Whitelaw Presbyterian Church is located at 3085 Whitelaw Road West, Canastota. For more information, call 315.697.8605 or visit whitelawchurch.org.

