Sullivan man arrested and released after violating order of protection

On March 5, 2020, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in Sullivan for a report of a violation of an order of protection.

Deputies charged Brett A. Young, 56, of Canastota with third-degree burglary (a class C felony) and second-degree criminal contempt (a class A misdemeanor).

On Feb. 27, 2020, Young was involved in a domestic dispute and was subsequently arrested and issued an order of protection directing him to stay away from the victim and her residence. At that time, Young was released in accordance with the bail reform law.

During the March 5 incident, Young entered the victim’s residence, violating the order of protection he was issued one week ago. Deputies responded to the victim’s residence, took Young into custody and arrested him. Young was arraigned on the new charges and was again released on his own recognizance.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

