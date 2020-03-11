«  
Gabriel Linden performs in Hamilton College spring dance concert

Gabriel Linden of Madison recently performed in the Hamilton College Dance and Movement Studies Department’s annual spring dance concert.

The performance was choreographed by Hamilton faculty Elaine Heekin, Sandra Stanton-Cotter, Bruce Walczyk and Paris Wilcox, along with guest choreographer Ashely McQueen of Smashworks Dance in New York.

Music featured included pieces by Martin Kohlstedt, Werner Niedermeier and Gareth Whitehead, v e n n, Codex Festivus, the London Symphony Chorus and others.

Linden, a senior majoring in biology, is a graduate of Madison Central School.

