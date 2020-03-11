Oneida Library District voters pass operating budget

On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, voters in the Oneida Public Library’s Special Legislature Library District voted in favor of the operating budget proposed by the Library’s Board of Trustees for its next fiscal year by 228 to 64 votes and elected Michael J. Kaiser to a five-year term on the library board with 252 votes.

The library’s operating budget for its fiscal year starting July 1, 2020, will be $443,497, of which $391,497 will come from the library tax levied by the six municipalities that make up in whole or in part the Oneida Library District

Michael J. Kaiser

The district comprises: the City of Oneida, the Village of Wampsville and portions of the towns of Lenox and Lincoln in Madison County; and, in Oneida County, the Village of Oneida Castle, the hamlet of Durhamville and portions of Sylvan Beach and of the towns of Vernon, Verona and Vienna.

Kaiser, newly elected to his first term as library trustee, will take his seat on the board on July 1. The board currently consists of G. Richard Kinsella, Jr., president; Lillian White, vice-president; Bradford Adams, treasurer; Patricia Albaugh, secretary; Gary N. Taylor; and Katherine Wojciechowski. Board members serve five-year terms without any compensation.

For more information, stop by the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call (315) 363-3050.

