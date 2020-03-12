Adorable adoptables need forever loving homes





Chase wants you to know that he’s been patiently waiting for a home. He is a good boy with enormous potential and would love a family to go explore parks and even take a hike with. As much as he loves to be active, he also has no problem settling down and curling up with a toy.

He’d even love to snuggle with you on the couch, too. He is very happy when playing with toys and loves spending time with people. He is working so hard on walking calmly on a leash, sitting for treats and learning all tricks and tips that will make me flourish into an excellent family addition.

The staff said he’s been a great student so far. He has even done just fine meeting other dogs too but a proper meet-and-greet is always required. He would have to be cat tested, but that can be done soon. Come to the animal shelter here in Rome and ask to spend time with him in the yard.

Charley is an older sweet kitty that is ready for her forever home. Charley is 7 years old and lives a simple and quiet life here at the Shelter. She enjoys spending her days lounging on her favorite cat tree viewing the happenings of the birds flying by outside and greeting visitors as they come in to meet the kitties.

She’s sure to let you pet her a little bit. If you can get her down from the tree, she’ll play catch with a laser pointer. She loves to chase the light. Charley would do well in an adult home with other laid-back quiet kitties or a home without any other fur animals. She is content either way. Come see her soon; she’ll be waiting for you.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

