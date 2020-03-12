NOAA announces Skywarn Classes – NWS Binghamton

The National Weather Service at Binghamton announced the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association will offer Skywarn classes this spring. The training is free for anyone wishing to participate.

Skywarn offers a unique opportunity for the general public to engage with Weather Service meteorologists and learn all about severe weather; they are offering 11 classes this spring with the locations, dates and times listed HERE.

For more background information on the Skywarn program, click HERE.

For more information about the program, contact Mitchell Gaines at 607.798.6625 or mitchell.gaines@noaa.gov.

