Clay woman charged with cashing stolen business checks

State police arrested Angelica M. Braga, 28, of Clay, for second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony; and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

Braga is charged with unlawfully cashing three checks totaling $2,180. She was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for Centralized Arraignment and was released on her own recognizance.

Braga is scheduled to appear in Liverpool Village Court at 5 p.m. March 17, 2020.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr