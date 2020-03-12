Cazenovia Public Library and Izaak Walton League present Young Naturalists

The Cazenovia Public Library will partner with the Izaak Walton League to present “Salamander Secrets,” the next installment of the Young Naturalists program series for children ages 7 and older.

Planned for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in the Community Room, the program will focus on vernal pool habitats and springtime amphibian migrations.

The engaging, hands-on Young Naturalists programs are designed to get young people interested in science and connected to conservation and outdoor recreation.

Participants will become citizen scientists and learn about local ecology through activities, art projects and books.

The Izaak Walton League was founded in 1922 by 54 avid anglers dedicated to conserving outdoor America for future generations. The environmental organization is named after Izaak Walton, the 17th century author of “The Compleat Angler,” a classic book about the art and spirit of fishing. The League is one of the first conservation organizations to set forth an aggressive course of action to defend wild America by changing public policy.

Registration is requested. Call or stop by the library to reserve a spot.

This series is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information call 315.655.9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

