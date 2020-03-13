Salka speaks at homecare support forum

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,Ref-Brookfield) is pictured speaking at a homecare support forum in Albany Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,Ref-Brookfield) recently spoke at a homecare support forum on the needs of homecare workers and the necessary attention that must be given to those who need care.

Salka answered questions and gave support to numerous initiatives that would help homecare workers and their charges.

“The amount of attention given to homecare workers is deeply distressing, and they need our help,” Salka said. “Many families and patients critically rely on specialized homecare workers to care for their loved ones. It’s essential that we give them the support and attention they deserve so they can live rich and fulfilling lives.

“I applaud Assemblywoman Miller for her dedication and deep compassion for this issue, it truly is inspiring. Know that you have my support as do all of our homecare workers.”

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, encompasses all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

