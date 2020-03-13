Scholarships for future teachers available

High school seniors considering a career in teaching are invited to apply for an Andrew D. Rossetti Scholarship Award. The Rossetti Scholarship Awards are named in honor of the late Andrew D. Rossetti, who devoted more than 34 years of his life to the field of education.

This year, two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to area students in the Madison-Oneida BOCES region who are planning to enroll in accredited teacher preparation programs.

Applications are available in each of the component district high school guidance offices and at moboces.org.

Interested students must submit applications by April 27, 2020; winners will be notified by May 12. All interested students are encouraged to apply.

Students who would like more information should contact their school counselor.

Scholarships are available to students in the Camden, Canastota, Hamilton, Madison, Morrisville-Eaton, New York State School for the Deaf, Oneida, Rome, Stockbridge Valley and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill school districts.

