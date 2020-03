Morrisville Public Library announces program cancellations

The Morrisville Public Library announced that programming for the week of March 16, 2020, has been cancelled.

According to Library Director Michelle Rounds, the Library Board of Trustees are holding an emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, to discuss closing the building to the public due to COVID-19.

Their regular meeting Thursday, March 19, has been canceled.

