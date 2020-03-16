Health Department reviews symptoms of coronavirus and who should get tested

As of March 14, 2020, there are no positive cases of coronavirus in Madison County. Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people experience mild illness and recover from COVID-19 without needing medical treatment. People who have conditions that may result in more severe illness from COVID-19 include women who are pregnant, older adults and persons of any age who have a preexisting medical condition.

The Health Department stresses that if you become sick, stay at home and delay trips to public places and events until you are well. Public Health urges those who are not seriously ill to avoid hospital emergency departments but instead call their primary healthcare provider or the newly opened regional COVID-19 triage line at SUNY Upstate Medical University, 315.464.3979, if they think they have symptoms.

SUNY Upstate will answer questions about COVID-19 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The line is meant for area residents who have coronavirus-related questions, those showing possible symptoms, or someone who may have had an exposure to someone diagnosed with a positive case of COVID-19.

The state Department of Health has specific criteria to identify who should be tested for COVID-19:

People who have come within close contact (same classroom, office or gatherings) of another person known to be positive for COVID-19;

People who have traveled to a country that has been issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

People who are quarantined and have shown symptoms of COVID-19 illness; and

Other cases where the facts and circumstances warrant testing as determined by a treating healthcare provider after consultation with state and local health department officials.

Only residents who meet one of the above testing criteria should get tested. This will allow healthcare providers and Madison County to focus on the residents with the most need while continuing to work with healthcare providers and other community partners on response efforts. It is important to note that while awaiting test results, the patient will need to be placed on a mandatory quarantine to protect the health of others.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information about coronavirus, visit healthymadisoncounty.org, CDC or the state Department of Public Health.

