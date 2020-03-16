SNACK sites shut down

Madison County senior nutrition centers shutting down due to coronavirus concerns

As a preventative, proactive measure to halt or slow the spread of the corona virus in the vulnerable senior population, the Madison County Office for the Aging, Inc. (OFA) has temporarily closed all congregate Senior Nutrition and County Kitchen (SNACK) sites for the next few weeks.

Julie Harney, OFA executive director, explained home delivered meal clients will continue to have their meals delivered, and congregate clients will be contacted by OFA staff to discuss their food options.

Harney stressed that OFA staff will still provide all other services and people can call the office at 315-697-5700 for more information. People should call the OFA before dropping in to further limit contact.

“It’s important to remember that no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Madison County,” Harney explained. “However, we have a responsibility to follow procedures to protect our clients during these unusual circumstances.”

All Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) Bone Builders and Tai Chi for Arthritis programs have also been temporarily halted.

