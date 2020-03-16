Brindisi and Schumer worked to negotiate emergency money for 22nd Assembly District

Rep. Anthony Brindisi

County Executive Anthony Picente

U.S. Senator Charles Schumer

Madison and Oneida counties to received coronavirus help in the amounts of $2.2 million and $11 million, respectively

Congressman Anthony Brindisi joined County leaders to announce major funding to help Counties on the frontline combat the coronavirus and specifically called on the Senate to act swiftly to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which President Donald J. Trump has said he supports and will sign into law.

Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that includes free testing for coronavirus, more than $1 billion in food assistance for people impacted by coronavirus, the establishment of an emergency paid leave program to replace a significant share of lost wages for workers who take leave to avoiding spreading the virus.

In addition, the legislation includes billions in funding Brindisi and Senator Chuck Schumer negotiated to boost funding for local counties to combat the coronavirus.

It is estimated that New York will receive more than $6 billion for their Medicaid program to deal with the coronavirus; New York’s 22nd Assembly District will receive:

Cortland County: $1.9 million

Chenango County: $1.9 million

Broome County: $7.6 million

Oneida County: $11 million

Herkimer County: $2.6 million

Oswego County: $4.9 million

Tioga County: $1.6 million

Madison County: $2.2 million

“This bill, supported by the president, Democrats and Republicans, will bring millions of dollars to counties across our district,” Brindisi said. “We need to continue to respond to the emerging pandemic and this legislation will get resources to the hard working men and women on the ground. Protecting families, making sure kids don’t go hungry and allowing for people to receive paid emergency leave is a no-brainer. The Senate needs to act and send this bill to the president’s desk.”

“I thank Congressman Brindisi for fighting to secure these critical dollars for Oneida County,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr. “The Senate needs to pass this bill so that we can receive the resources we need to continue our efforts to safeguard our community from COVID-19.”

“This is a serious moment: New York is now a national epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S, and Broome County has declared its own emergency,” said Schumer. “Last week, I worked with Congressman Brindisi to pass this bipartisan deal in the House to swiftly bring it to the Senate and ensure New York and Oneida County have the tools, the dollars, and federal support, to beat back the virus— full force.

“I’m in Washington today to push passage as-is and unlock billions for our state so it can deliver vital public health resources and help stop further spread.”

Last week, Brindisi called for Democrats and Republicans to work together to enact a comprehensive public health and economic response to the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Brindisi convened a meeting of medical experts and local, county and state officials to ensure the region was appropriately prepared for coronavirus. Additionally, Brindisi worked with the Administration’s Coronavirus Task Force and Vice President Mike Pence to increase resources for county, state and local governments.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website or click HERE. For additional information on the legislation click HERE.

