Clear Path for Veterans COVID – 19 response

Clear Path for Veterans is closely monitoring and working with local health agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, for the latest developments related to COVID-19. We will continue to follow the guidance of government and public health officials as information is made available. Clear Path is reinforcing these agencies’ recommendations and protocols on the appropriate health and safety measures with our staff, volunteers, and visitors to our facility.

Effective immediately, Clear Path for Veterans is postponing all scheduled on-site events, through April 3, 2020, at which time we will reassess the situation.

In order to protect those we serve, all Wednesday canteen lunches, appreciation events, social engagement activities and classes, and volunteer activities are suspended until further notice.

The well-being of military members, Veterans, their families, volunteers, and our staff is at the forefront of this decision.

We will continue to serve Veterans and their families while taking the necessary precautions recommended by health officials to ensure the safety of all parties. Our facility will remain open during normal business hours and our staff will continue to execute our mission of serving those who serve.

Although we will not be hosting on-site events, we will continue to provide support and assistance through our programs and services while following all recommended safety protocols. Clear Path staff can be contacted via phone at 315-687-3300 or via email.

The Clear Path staff will be adhering to the following preventative protocols established by the CDC in order to maintain a safe working environment.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

Maintaining an appropriate social distance when interacting with others.

Cleaning and disinfecting the facility daily.

Limiting social engagement activities on and off site.

Following the advice of health care providers.

Refer to the following for additional information and guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

We will provide future updates related to Clear Path for Veterans as the situation develops. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Thank you, Alexander J. Behm, Executive Director

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

