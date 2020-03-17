Madison County offices to close to public

County will provide essential services only
Madison County announced it will be closing its offices to the public at end of business on Friday, March 20, 2020. The only operations that will be functional after March 20 are those essential services that have been approved by the Board of Supervisors.
There is no date yet set to reopen to the public (video link).
Madison County has been preparing for ways to temporarily limit personnel in office, as well as staff exposure to the public. All Madison County buildings will be closed to the public. If you have an appointment already scheduled you will be contacted; if not contact the department.
“Although we are in uncharted waters, we can learn from what has happened around the world,” said Board Chairman John Becker. “The move to close the county is in the best interest to protect the health and safety of our employees, as well as our residents. Limiting the number of people working in one location at a time is one way to do that, as well as temporarily suspending non-essential services.
“We understand that closing the county in this manner has never been done and suspension of services may bring upon some inconveniences for our residents; however these are unprecedented times and we all have to work together. We thank you all for your patience and understanding during this time. Please remember that we are all in this together, we need to check on each other and keep our neighbor’s health and well-being in mind, as well as our own.”
The Madison County Department of Health stresses that if you become sick, stay home and hold off on trips to public places and events until well; those who are not seriously ill are asked to avoid hospital emergency departments. Call the primary healthcare provider or the newly opened regional COVID-19 triage line at 315.464.3979 if they think they have symptoms.
Below is some additional information from each department:
Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
Closed as of Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Visit dmv.ny.gov
Board of Supervisors
Committee meetings are being rescheduled, and if a meeting does occur, we will have it open to the public via Zoom. For more information, contact 315.366.2201.
Personnel
The March 28, 2020, civil service examinations have been postponed. “Last file dates” stated on existing exam announcements will remain in effect.
Department of Solid Waste
- The Main Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Residents can call 315.361.8408 for assistance during normal office hours.
- Punch cards can no longer be purchased at the Main Office. If you would like to purchase a punch card, go to the scale house at 6641 Buyea Road, Canastota, or to a designated local gas station vendor.
- Landfill and transfer station operations and hours will continue on their normal schedules.
- The quarterly Saturday, April 4, 2020, electronic waste collection event at LOJO Technology is canceled. As of now, residents can still drop off accepted electronic waste to LOJO Technology in Oneida, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a box located outside the building for drop off. Please note that an attendant will not be available to help unload during this time.
- The Household Hazardous Waste Program is temporarily suspended. Residents will not be allowed to schedule appointments or drop off waste to the HHW facility in Syracuse. Hold onto your materials for now.
District Attorney’s Office
If you need services, email districtattorney@madisoncounty.ny.gov or call 315.366.2236.
Department of Public Health
- The Department is working diligently on preventing and triaging COVID-19 cases and questions.
- Early intervention and pre-kindergarten services will be suspended beginning March 23, 2020.
- Regularly scheduled immunization clinics, rabies clinics and the Suicide Prevention Coalition event have been canceled for the next eight weeks.
- The department will not be accepting ticks for identification until further notice.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office
- The Sheriff’s Office will be taking extra precautions when interacting with the public. Patrols and staffing will remain the same.
- There are no in-person visitations at the Madison County Jail.
Planning
- The Planning Office has suspended all non-essential functions, including local GML239m reviews.
- Madison Transit system will be discontinued at end of business on Friday.
- Madison County’s parks (Oxbow Falls, Nichols Pond and Delphi Falls) remain open.
- The Madison County Career Center will close at end of the day Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
- Continue to check the Facebook page for updates, and as always, job searches can be done online from here: www.working-solutions.org. For those seeking assistance with unemployment insurance from the state Department of Labor, visit www.labor.ny.gov or call 888.209.8124.
Board of Elections
New York state has postponed Chittenango, Earlville, Munnsville, DeRuyter and Canastota village elections until April 28.
Department of Social Services
- Closed to the public. Applications for assistance (SNAP, HEAP, Medicaid and Child Care) may be accessed online or through the mail.
- Recipients will be notified of any case changes and how ongoing assistance will be delivered.
- For emergency needs (homelessness, utility emergencies and no heat), call 315.366.2211.
- Services including child protective investigations (CPS), foster care and preventive case management, Adult Protective and home care will continue to be delivered by staff assigned to those activities.
Probation Department
Contact the Probation Department about your upcoming appointments.
Those seeking orders of protection through Family Court should not report to probation. They should proceed directly to Family Court to complete and file a petition.
Highway
The Highway Department is open until close of business, Thursday. Beginning Friday, Highway will be performing essential functions only. All other non-essential Highway functions will be suspended.
Mental Health
If you are an existing client with a therapist, your therapist will contact you this week to discuss the plan throughout the closure. Medication appointments will continue as scheduled via phone.
After-hours crisis line will be open 24/7. Call 315.366.2327 if you are in crisis.
All clients who receive injections will be contacted by our nurse.
Mental Health will not be allowing walk-ins for new clients as this time. If you are in need of assistance, call 315.366.2327, and a supervisor will get back to you.
Treasurer
If you need to pay your taxes, call 315.366.2371.
Non-essential services will be discontinued as of close of business on Thursday.
Veterans Agency
- The office will be closed to the public until further notice.
- The agency will be providing all veteran support regarding VA claims and other veteran concerns remotely.
- If you are a veteran or dependent and are in need of assistance, call the office at 315.366.2395.
- All in-home claims and related services are suspended.
Facilities
Facilities will remain open for business even after buildings are mandated to be closed except for essential departments. They will still conduct essential services such as cleaning.
Clerk’s Office
The Madison County Clerk’s office will suspend operations. During this time, filers are encouraged to submit their transactions electronically. No later than April 13, 2020, the office will be processing court and land transaction filed electronically or submitted by postal mail, even if the office remains closed to the public.
Canceled Events:
- March 18 – Rabies Clinic at Madison Fire Department
- March 18 – Village Elections (postponed until April 28)March 27, 2020 – Suicide Briefing at Gorman Foundation in Oneida
- March 20 – Immunization Clinic
- March 25 – Job Fair at Workforce Development in Wampsville
- April 4 – Rabies Clinic at Chittenango Fire Department
- April 4 – The quarterly Saturday, Electronic Waste Collection Event at LOJO Technology is canceled.
