BLOTTER: Utica Police Department

Utica Police Department investing reports of shots fired

The Utica Police Department is investigating two incidents of shots fired that occurred March 16, 2020.

The first incident occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Steuben at Square streets for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located evidence confirming the report. After speaking with witnesses, it was determined that a dark-colored vehicle passed through the intersection and one of the occupants fired shots at a passing vehicle. No injuries were reported and no victims have been identified.

The second incident occurred at 8:45 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Tilden Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. Officers located evidence that several shots were fired in the rear yards between the 500 block of Tilden Avenue and the 500 block of Niagara Street.

Officers discovered that the rear of a residence on the 500 block of Tilden Avenue had been struck several times. Officers learned that three black males were seen running from the area of the shooting onto the 500 block of Niagara Street, entering a silver vehicle and fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

These incidents are being investigated by the Utica Police Department’s GIVE Unit. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding these two investigations to contact them at 315.520.0842.

