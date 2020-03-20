BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 5, 2020
- Holly S. Moyer, 33, of 209 Highbridge St., Fayetteville, was charged with speed in zone and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
- Natasha M. Salloum, 31, of 3462 Confer Drive, Lenox, was charged with failure to dim headlights, unregistered motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
March 6, 2020
- Jessica L. Hilborn, 34, of 5328 Pugh Road, Morrisville, was charged with disorderly conduct after being observed acting in a disorderly manner in a public place.
- Lige M. Truitt, 38, of the Madison County Public Safety Building, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating a court order of protection.
- Valerie J. Darracq, 51, of 129 Lamb Ave., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly shoplifting from a local retail establishment.
March 8, 2020
- Joshua A. Campany, 24, of 1066 Rocky Road, Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Joshua A. Campany, 24, of 1066 Rocky Road, Oneida, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly shoplifting $222.39 worth of merchandise at a local retail establishment.
March 9, 2020
- Kevin R. Popple, 30, of 189 Madison St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on charges of second-degree criminal possession of meth manufacturing material. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held without bail.
March 10, 2020
- Olivario B. Maes, 41, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly defacing city owned property in a city park.
- Brandon M. Davis, 24, of 337 Washington Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons charging him with second-degree harassment.
March 11, 2020
- Andrea C. Venturi, 27, of 6651 Old County Road, Canastota, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Dustin R. Roache, 31, of 329 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly stealing a lawn mower.
- Troy S. Jennings, Jr., 29, of 109 West St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly stealing a lawn mower.
March 12, 2020
- Bruce L. Hollenbeck Sr., 48, of 1600 Canal Road, Canastota, was charged with unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.
Leave a Reply