BLOTTER: New York State Police BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff’s Office » BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department March 5, 2020 Holly S. Moyer, 33, of 209 Highbridge St., Fayetteville, was charged with speed in zone and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Natasha M. Salloum, 31, of 3462 Confer Drive, Lenox, was charged with failure to dim headlights, unregistered motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. March 6, 2020 Jessica L. Hilborn, 34, of 5328 Pugh Road, Morrisville, was charged with disorderly conduct after being observed acting in a disorderly manner in a public place.

Lige M. Truitt, 38, of the Madison County Public Safety Building, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly violating a court order of protection.

Valerie J. Darracq, 51, of 129 Lamb Ave., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly shoplifting from a local retail establishment. March 8, 2020 Joshua A. Campany, 24, of 1066 Rocky Road, Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal contempt and first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Joshua A. Campany, 24, of 1066 Rocky Road, Oneida, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly shoplifting $222.39 worth of merchandise at a local retail establishment. March 9, 2020 Kevin R. Popple, 30, of 189 Madison St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on charges of second-degree criminal possession of meth manufacturing material. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and was ordered held without bail. March 10, 2020 Olivario B. Maes, 41, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly defacing city owned property in a city park.

Brandon M. Davis, 24, of 337 Washington Ave., Oneida, was issued a criminal summons charging him with second-degree harassment. March 11, 2020 Andrea C. Venturi, 27, of 6651 Old County Road, Canastota, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dustin R. Roache, 31, of 329 Williams St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly stealing a lawn mower.

Troy S. Jennings, Jr., 29, of 109 West St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny after allegedly stealing a lawn mower. March 12, 2020 Bruce L. Hollenbeck Sr., 48, of 1600 Canal Road, Canastota, was charged with unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operator. Share this: Email

