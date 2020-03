Troopers are investigating over a dozen car break-ins in southern Onondaga County Madison County news » BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department March 13, 2020 Dawit Y. Hatch, 18, 3357 Center St., Durhamville, was charged with improper turn, obstructed view and driving while ability impaired (drugs). March 14, 2020 Michael G. House, 36, 454 E. N. Canal St., Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on a charge of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.

Brandon L. Homer, 36, 1084 Territory Rd., Oneida, was arrested for disorderly conduct. March 15, 2020 Lovette J. Stewart, 40, 43 Territory Rd., Oneida, was charged with improper plates and aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3rd degree.

Brice B. Eaton, 24, 3676 Center Rd., Madison, was charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.

Mallory P. Coe, 25, no permanent address, was charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.

MariaChristina A. Cuenta, 35, 318 Main St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny. March 17, 2020 Garrett M. Lowery, 18, 6547 Greenway New London Rd., Verona, was charged with speed not reasonable or prudent, failure to stop for a stop sign, leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident and driving while ability impaired by drugs, following a motor vehicle accident. March 21, 2020 Matthew M. Jennings, 30, 309 Seneca St., Oneida, was charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree. March 23, 2020 Hunter H. Whipple, 24, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny for allegedly shoplifting from a local retail store.

Hunter H. Whipple, 24, no permanent address, was charged with falsely reporting an incident after making a report to police about an alleged incident which in fact had not occurred.

Hunter H. Whipple, 24, no permanent address, was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree for allegedly shoplifting merchandise with a value in excess of $1,000 from a local retail store. March 24, 2020 Stanley P. Raymond, 29, 1168 Cobb St., Oneida, was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance. Share this: Email

