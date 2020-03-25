BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

March 13, 2020
- Dawit Y. Hatch, 18, 3357 Center St., Durhamville, was charged with improper turn, obstructed view and driving while ability impaired (drugs).
March 14, 2020
- Michael G. House, 36, 454 E. N. Canal St., Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant alleging that he failed to appear on a charge of criminal trespass in the 2nd degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
- Brandon L. Homer, 36, 1084 Territory Rd., Oneida, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
March 15, 2020
- Lovette J. Stewart, 40, 43 Territory Rd., Oneida, was charged with improper plates and aggravated unlicensed operator in the 3rd degree.
- Brice B. Eaton, 24, 3676 Center Rd., Madison, was charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.
- Mallory P. Coe, 25, no permanent address, was charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.
- MariaChristina A. Cuenta, 35, 318 Main St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
March 17, 2020
- Garrett M. Lowery, 18, 6547 Greenway New London Rd., Verona, was charged with speed not reasonable or prudent, failure to stop for a stop sign, leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident and driving while ability impaired by drugs, following a motor vehicle accident.
March 21, 2020
- Matthew M. Jennings, 30, 309 Seneca St., Oneida, was charged with criminal trespass in the 3rd degree.
March 23, 2020
- Hunter H. Whipple, 24, no permanent address, was charged with petit larceny for allegedly shoplifting from a local retail store.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 24, no permanent address, was charged with falsely reporting an incident after making a report to police about an alleged incident which in fact had not occurred.
- Hunter H. Whipple, 24, no permanent address, was charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree for allegedly shoplifting merchandise with a value in excess of $1,000 from a local retail store.
March 24, 2020
- Stanley P. Raymond, 29, 1168 Cobb St., Oneida, was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief in the 4th degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
