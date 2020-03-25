Troopers are investigating over a dozen car break-ins in southern Onondaga County

State Police in Elbridge is investigating 16 reported car larcenies that occurred Friday night, March 20th into Saturday morning, March 21st on East Lake Road (SR 41), from Coon Hill Road to Rose Hill Road in the Towns of Spafford and Skaneateles.

Troopers interviewed 11 complainants who reported items stolen from their unlocked vehicles as they were parked in their driveway. Items taken include an iPad, loose change, cash, credit cards, walkie-talkies, a laptop, and a bicycle.

State Police would like to remind homeowners to properly secure their vehicles to prevent theft and avoid being an easy target for thieves.

