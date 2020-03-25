Madison County releases map for positive COVID-19 Test cases

The Madison County Health Department will be posting a map of positive test cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) of Madison County residents on its website. The map will be updated twice daily (morning and afternoon), along with numbers, on the Madison County Health Department web page twice daily.

The Health Department conducts an investigation with each person testing positive and contacts those who may have been within close contact about possible exposure and the need to self-quarantine. Quarantine is for individuals who have come into close contact with a positive person but are not displaying symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath).

“We want to remind people that this virus is spread through close contact,” said Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “We can stop this by working together. The decision each of us makes now will impact us all tomorrow and beyond. Stay home.”

The Health Department will continue to update these numbers on the Health Department’s COVID-19 website; however, we will no longer send media releases about additional confirmed cases.

Local health officials are using the state Department of Health recommendations and focusing on only testing the people with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) that fall into one of these categories:

Has come into close contact (same office, classroom, gatherings) of another person known to be positive;

Has traveled to a country that the CDC has issued a Level 2 or Level 3 Travel Health Notice (cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html);

Is currently is under quarantine;

Has already tested negative for other types of infections (rapid flu tests, respiratory panel); or

Other cases where facts and circumstances warrant testing as determined by their healthcare provider.

The Health Department would like to remind residents to practice social distancing and good hygiene. These are our only defenses against this virus. Do not go out in public unless you have to. Remember, you can get it, and you can transmit it. The best defense is limiting the amount of people you are exposed to, if not for yourself then for others. Avoid visits with friends and family, and do not hold meetings of any kind unless virtual. Keep six feet of distance from others in public and cancel unnecessary travel plans.

If you are sick or feeling mildly ill, please stay home and monitor your symptoms. Call your primary healthcare provider if you have any questions or, if you do not have a healthcare provider, please contact the Upstate University Hospital Triage Line at 315-464-3979. Please do not go directly to the Emergency Room or your health care provider without calling ahead. If you develop emergency warning signs (e.g. difficult breathing, persistent chest pain or pressure, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face), call 911 and get medical attention immediately.

What can I do to prevent the spread of germs?

Practice social distancing – avoid get-togethers with friends and family, and unnecessary trips to public places

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Disinfect high-touch surfaces and objects in the household common areas (i.e. tables, doorknobs, light switches, remotes).

For more information about disinfection methods and products: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/cleaning-disinfection.html

Stay informed

For more information about the novel Coronavirus, visit madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19, call the state Coronavirus Hotline 888.364.3065 or visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

