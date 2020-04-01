Buy Madison County launches one-stop site for residents to Think. Stop. And Buy Local during COVID-19 MOBOCES schools support families by delivering meals » State police open application process, will hold entrance exam in October 2020 Superintendent Keith M. Corlett announced the State Police have launched a new recruiting effort to attract the best and brightest qualified candidates to join one of the most highly respected law enforcement organizations in the country. The State Police will be holding a new Trooper entrance examination this fall. The exams are scheduled for October 3, October 10, October 17 and October 24, 2020, and will be offered at several convenient locations around the state. Online applications are now being accepted. Interested candidates have several options to start the application process. To apply, candidates can visit joinstatepolice.ny.gov and apply online, they can text JoinNYSP to (518) 240-3959, or call 1-866-NYSP-EXAM. “The strength of our agency is built on the diversity of the men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving their communities and their state” said Superintendent Keith M. Corlett. “We are actively seeking qualified, committed, and motivated candidates from all walks of life to take the Trooper exam this fall. Candidates will be competing for the chance to join the ranks of the New York State Police and have a rewarding career of public service.” Opportunities within the State Police include training and membership in specialized units, as well as opportunities for advancement through the State Police ranks. Some of the specialized areas of expertise include positions such as: Crime Scene Evidence Technicians; Field Training Officers; Canine Handlers; Firearms Instructors; and Motor Vehicle Collision Reconstructionist. Troopers are also eligible for assignments to specialized details and units including: the Aviation Unit; the Dive Team; the Special Operations Response Team; the Community Narcotics Enforcement Team; and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. Troopers may also pursue assignments as investigators in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Applicants can use Visa, or MasterCard to pay for the application fee. The application has also been optimized for mobile devices. To help reduce paper and mailing costs, applicants with military service can upload their supporting documents as PDF or scanned images directly into their application. Applicants that provide an e-mail address will receive confirmation of their application submission. Applicants can now also request notifications by text or email for examination, study guide availability and candidate processing information. Notifications will be sent when updates, such as changing a test location or date, are made to their application online. Online applications must be submitted by September 13, 2020. Results from the examination will establish an eligibility list that may remain in effect up to four years. The New York State Police is an Equal Opportunity Employer that values diversity and encourages all individuals interested in public service to apply. Here are the qualifications: QUALIFICATIONS FOR NEW YORK STATE TROOPER Must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 20 years old by the application deadline of September 13, 2020.

Must not have reached their 30th birthday by the date of the application deadline. The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active federal military duty – up to a maximum of 6 years. If you have questions, contact your local recruiter. AT TIME OF APPOINTMENT: Must be at least 21 years old to be appointed.

Must be appointed prior to 36 th birthday, except the maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active Federal military duty – up to a maximum of 6 years.

Must be appointed prior to 36th birthday, except the maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active Federal military duty – up to a maximum of 6 years. Must be a New York State resident and have a valid New York State driver's license at the time of appointment.

Must be able to pass a Physical Ability Test (PAT): sit-ups, push-ups and a one-and-one-half mile run.

Must be able to work rotating shifts any day of the week, including holidays.

Vision Requirements: uncorrected – no worse than 20/100 in each eye able to be corrected to 20/20 in each eye. Correction may be achieved using glasses, contact lenses, or surgery. Color blindness is disqualifying.

Must comply with New York State policy which requires all members to present a neat and professional appearance at all times. Tattoos, brands, body piercings, and other body art shall not be visible while a member is in uniform or other business attire. The uniform includes the short sleeve shirt open at the front of the neck. In addition to visibility, some tattoos or brands may have symbolic meanings that are inconsistent with the values of the New York State Police.

Must possess a: Graduate certificate from senior high school, Or New York State High School Equivalency Diploma; Or Military GED certificate, Or High School Equivalency diploma from another state converted to a NYS High School Equivalency Diploma,

AND Must have completed 60 college credit hours at an accredited college or university at the time of appointment. Exceptions: 30 college credits may be waived, if the candidate has either: Received an Honorable Discharge from the United States military after two years of active military service; -Or- Successfully completed a Certified Police Officer Training Course approved by, or equivalent to a course approved by, the New York State Municipal Police Training Council. A certified Peace Officer Training course does not qualify. Must be of good moral character. A felony conviction or a dishonorable discharge, from any military service, is an automatic disqualifier.

Must successfully complete a medical examination, vision test, hearing test, background investigation including a polygraph examination, and psychological evaluation to be appointed. CURRENT SALARY INFORMATION: $57,297 Starting Salary; (during Academy training and first year)

$81,056 after one year;

$96,387 after five years. Salaries do not include: Longevity compensation; hazardous duty compensation; expanded duty pay or additional location compensation for New York City and the following counties: Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Westchester. Additional information on becoming a state trooper, including all requirements and benefits, can be found online at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

