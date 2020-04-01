Buy Madison County launches one-stop site for residents to Think. Stop. And Buy Local during COVID-19

Buy Madison County in collaboration with Madison County Tourism, Cornell Cooperative Extension, C&D Advertising, and other community partners has put together a one-stop shop for our community to research local buying options throughout Madison County during COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered “non-essential” businesses to close, with an exception for those offering virtual services, delivery or take out. Many of Madison County’s businesses have been able to get creative with how they can still serve the community. Whether that be through take-out orders, online shopping, or videos you can watch at home.

“We want our small businesses to know that we are looking out for them during these difficult times,” said Madison County Chairman John M. Becker. “I am asking our residents to do their part as they are able. Pick up take-out. Shop online from local businesses. Support our farmers by purchasing local produce. Please remember to stay safe, continue to practice social distancing,” continued Chairman Becker. “We can keep Madison County strong during this time by practicing social distancing but also supporting our local businesses.”

Madison County encourages residents to take advantage of locally updated information conveniently in one location on Buy Madison County’s homepage BuyMadisonCountyNY.com and click the COVID-19 tab at the top; direct link here: ( https://www.buymadisoncountyny.com/think-shop-buy-local-during-covid-19/

If you would like to add a local business to the directory, please email noreply@buymadisoncountyny.com with the information.

To get the most up to date information and accurate information on COVID-19 go to https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2479/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

