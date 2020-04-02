BLOTTER: Utica Police Department

March 21, 2020

Police investigate accident on North Genesee Street

At approximately 6:05 p.m., Utica police were dispatched to the area North Genesee Street near Wurz Avenue for a motor vehicle accident involving injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles in the southbound lane with significant front-end damage.

It was learned that a vehicle operated by Kyle Hart, 35, of Dolgeville, was northbound when the vehicle he was operating crossed over the divided median and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The collision obstructed both lanes.

Police say it was determined that Hart was likely under the influence of a substance and was not conscious. Lifesaving measures were taken by passing civilians and the Utica Fire Department to revive Hart. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment, where he is currently in stable condition.

Hart, his passenger and the operator of the other vehicle were all transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, Hart was found to be at fault for the accident, and was subsequently arrested for driving while intoxicated – drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation and several state vehicle and traffic law violations.

Police thank the individuals who witnessed the crash and their immediate actions with assisting the parties involved.

March 26, 2020

Police investigate assault/stabbing

At approximately 1:45 p.m., Utica police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Genesee Street regarding an assault investigation. Upon arrival, they located a male victim who was suffering from a stab wound to his lower chest; the man was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery; his condition remains serious.

Based on investigation at the scene and subsequent interviews, Rachelle Weitman, 44, of Utica, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Police advise public to remember personal health and safety

Utica police remind the public that safe social distancing practices are still in effect and should be adhered to for the safety of all.

March 27, 2020

Police investigate shooting incident in 1000 block of Dudley Avenue

On March 27, 2020, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Utica police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Dudley Avenue for a shots-fired investigation with one victim.

Upon arrival, it was learned that a male victim was shot once in the lower leg. The male was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital; his injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Through the investigation, it was learned that the incident occurred near South Street and Dudley Avenue, and the male fled to a residence down the block after being struck. It was also reported that a white four-door sedan was involved in the shooting, which fled north after the incident.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315.223.3510.

