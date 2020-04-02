BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

March 23, 2020
- Michael S. DeBottis, 32, of Chapman Road, Georgetown, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
March 24, 2020
- William Huckabone, 26, of Stockbridge Falls Road, Stockbridge, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief (intentional damage to property), a class A misdemeanor.
- Chatuma M. Crawford, 18, of Brownell Road, Sullivan, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief (intentional damage to property), a class A misdemeanor.
