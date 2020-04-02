«  
  »

BLOTTER: Madison County Sheriff’s Office

March 23, 2020

  • Michael S. DeBottis, 32, of Chapman Road, Georgetown, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.

March 24, 2020

  • William Huckabone, 26, of Stockbridge Falls Road, Stockbridge, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief (intentional damage to property), a class A misdemeanor.
  • Chatuma M. Crawford, 18, of Brownell Road, Sullivan, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief (intentional damage to property), a class A misdemeanor.
April 2nd, 2020 | Category: Safety/Law Enforcement, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.